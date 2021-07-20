Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATHA) common stock between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, or in connection with Athira’s September 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”).

If you wish to discuss this class action or obtain more information about your rights, please contact Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP by e-mailing Jack G. Fruchter ([email protected]) or Sean M. Handron-O’Brien ([email protected]). You may also call (212) 279-5050.  

In September 2020, Athira conducted its IPO, selling 12 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on June 17, 2021, Athira announced that the Company’s board had placed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on leave pending a review of claims of potential research misconduct “stemming from research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” Following this news, Athira’s stock price fell $7.09 per share, or over 38%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience litigating on behalf of shareholders and consumers in class action litigations involving corporate misconduct and has been ranked as a leading plaintiffs’ securities litigation firm in the 2020 survey by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Please visit www.aftlaw.com for more information.

