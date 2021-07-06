Breaking News
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global (“DiDi” or the “Company”) for potential violations of federal securities laws.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it is investigating DiDi to protect national security and the public interest, and stated that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. Following this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) price fell 5% to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021. On July 4, 2021, Reuters published a report titled, “Didi app suspended in China over data protection,” which reported that “China’s cyberspace administration . . . had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc’s app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users’ personal data.”

If you would like to discuss this class action lawsuit or obtain more information about your rights, please contact Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP by e-mailing Jack G. Fruchter ([email protected]) or Sean M. Handron-O’Brien ([email protected]). You may also call (212) 279-5050.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience litigating on behalf of shareholders and consumers in class action litigations involving corporate misconduct and has been ranked as a leading plaintiffs’ securities litigation firm in the 2020 survey by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Please visit www.aftlaw.com for more information.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP
Jack G. Fruchter | [email protected]
Sean M. Handron-O’Brien | [email protected]

