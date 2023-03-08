Increase in usage of abrasive products in automotive and electronics industries is likely to fuel market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global abrasives market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to the market outlook report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Abrasives are used in manufacturing, electronics, and automotive industries in order to provide outstanding polish to surfaces. This aside, abrasives are in high demand owing to their application in cutting hard materials that are manufactured using concrete or steel and in removing surface layers of corrosion and paints. This wide product application is expected to fuel market development during the forecast period.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1334

Abrasives Market: Key Findings

Increase in industrialization and urbanization in several developed and developing countries has resulted in a rise in demand for abrasives. Demand for raw super abrasives is likely to rise in the next few years, as abrasive product producers are witnessing a decrease in the sale of loose abrasive grains. According to the TMR research report, the raw super abrasives segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the abrasives market are utilizing alumina and non-ferrous metals in order to develop innovative products. Moreover, several players are increasing efforts to expand their product portfolios. They are increasing investments in R&D activities that focus on the development of a 2-step grinding system intended for angle grinders that offer improved removal rate and therefore finer surfaces. Adoption of such abrasive products has risen in the past few years owing to their ability to save time during manufacturing activities in machinery, electronics, and automobile industries. Demand for abrasive products is anticipated to increase in the next few years due to their rising application in heavy-duty machinery activities.

Key end-users of abrasive materials include transportation, machinery, electrical & electronic equipment, and metal fabrication. According to market analysis by TMR, the machinery end-user segment held a significant share of the industry in 2020. The electrical & electronic equipment and transportation segments are expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for electrical & electronic appliances and automobiles globally.

Abrasives Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in logistics and transportation activities across developed and emerging countries across the globe is likely to fuel industry growth during the forecast period

Increase in demand for abrasives products from electronics and automotive industries is anticipated to drive market development in the next few years

Buy this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1334<ype=S

Growth Restraints

Government authorities of several countries have implemented stringent regulations pertaining to the usage of silica abrasives. This factor is expected to result in sluggish growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Players are anticipated to witness decreased growth opportunities owing to unstable prices of raw materials

Regional Analysis

According to market trends analysis in the TMR research report, players are anticipated to gain significant business opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in urbanization and rapid expansion of the Industry 4.0 sector in developing countries such as India and China.

Abrasives Market: Competition Landscape

Leading industry players are focusing on product launches in order to strengthen their product portfolios

These companies are adopting strategies, such as alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and investment in product innovation, in order to maintain prominent market positions

Abrasives Market: Key Players

3M

Saint Gobain SA

DuPont

Robert Bosch GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G.

Request for Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1334

Abrasives Market Segmentation

Product

Bonded Abrasives

Coated Abrasives

Raw Super Abrasives

Steel Abrasives

Loose Abrasive Grains

Others (including Nonwoven Abrasives)

End-user

Machinery

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Transportation

Metal Fabrication

Others (including Construction, Medical Devices, Power Generation, and Cleaning & Maintenance)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com