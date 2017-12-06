ABRY Partners Makes Majority Investment in Breakthrough Technology Group

MORGANVILLE, N.J., Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breakthrough Technology Group (BTG), an award-winning managed private cloud service provider focused on supporting enterprise workloads and IT services, today announced that it has received a majority investment from ABRY Partners (“ABRY”), a leading private equity firm. Proceeds from the investment will be used to accelerate growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

BTG Adaptable Cloud Services, the company’s private cloud services portfolio, is hosted in geographically redundant SSAE 16-certified data centers that leverage a software-defined architecture to bring together storage, compute, and other elements into a single solution optimized for managing customized enterprise workloads in the cloud. Also setting BTG apart from ‘infrastructure-only’ service providers, is an expansive solutions portfolio layered on top of its converged infrastructure.

“BTG is an industry pioneer with a well-deserved reputation for innovation in cloud and managed IT services,” said ABRY Partners Principal, Rob Nicewicz. “We are excited about this investment as demand for managed private cloud services is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. In regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare, it is essential to maintain the integrity of data and computing environments at levels comparable to on-premise deployments. We believe that BTG’s offerings are especially attractive to banks, hospitals and other highly-scrutinized institutions that require the integral security, availability and flexibility of Adaptable Cloud Services to meet their business and compliance needs.

“Accordingly, we believe BTG is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend as its private cloud services offer risk mitigation and high-touch support at a price point equivalent to public cloud options.”

BTG’s managed private clouds offer dedicated and isolated environments for each customer as well as complete visibility and remote management. The inherent redundancy, flexibility and performance, coupled with the privacy of dedicated, segregated infrastructure for single tenancy in a managed private cloud, meet every requirement for businesses to support mission critical and line-of-business applications. In addition, these attributes are tailored for enterprises to adopt agile and DevOps; businesses achieve new efficiencies as developers become empowered to quickly respond to user needs and evolving organizational requirements.

“Migrating enterprise workloads is a daunting challenge for any organization,” said Jeff Kaplan, CEO, Breakthrough Technology Group. “Hesitancy towards moving to a cloud environment stems from concerns about service providers’ ability to meet the unique business and compliance requirements of each specific company. Despite the notoriety of cookie-cutter public cloud offerings, CIOs must have assurances that their data stays protected.”

Another distinct advantage is BTG’s white-glove support, which distinguishes it from large public cloud providers.

“On-demand access to ongoing, concierge-level support to mitigate unexpected complexities is paramount,” added Kaplan. “BTG’s team of tenured industry professionals offers the high-touch, expert service that ensures optimal system performance and customer experience.”

All of Breakthrough Technology Group’s services and solutions are supported by 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and helpdesk, and a veteran team of proven, tenured industry professionals.

About Breakthrough Technology Group, LLC.

Founded in in 2007, Breakthrough Technology Group (BTG) is an award-winning managed private cloud service provider that maintains a singular focus on supporting enterprise workloads and IT services. The company empowers its small, mid-market and enterprise customers with agile, cutting-edge technology coupled supported by a veteran team whose expertise includes cloud-based desktops and storage solutions, SaaS, IaaS, remote monitoring and end-user IT. BTG is perennially ranked as a Talkin’ Cloud Top 100 Cloud Company, has twice been honored with the Cloudys Award for the Most Innovative Cloud Provider, and is a four-time winner of Channel Partners 360 Business Value Award. BTG has also been honored as an MSPmentor 250 managed services provider. For more information, visit www.BTGroupinc.com.

About ABRY Partners

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, ABRY Partners is an experienced and successful private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, insurance, business and information services. Since its founding, ABRY has completed more than $62 billion of transactions, representing investments in more than 550 properties.

