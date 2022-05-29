Absolutely Fabulous Honored for Excellence by Home Accents Today

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Home furnishings and design source Absolutely Fabulous Unique Gifts & Décor in Huntington Beach, CA, has been named one of Home Accents Today’s Retail Stars for 2022 by editors of the premier trade magazine for the home accents industry.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Retail Stars list, sponsored by AmericasMart Atlanta and Las Vegas Market, publishes each year in Home Accents Today’s May issue. Members of the home furnishings industry are invited to suggest stores, and retailers are encouraged to submit information describing their businesses. This year’s list was compiled and narrowed down by Research Director Joanne Friedrick and the editors of Home Accents Today. 

Absolutely Fabulous, owned by Diane Silverstein, is at 6026 Warner Avenue, in Huntington Beach, California. 

The Retail Stars list, now in its 18th year, recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents — including furniture stores, home accessories boutique stores and interior design showrooms — that merchandise creatively, have a positive presence in their local communities and stand out from the competition.

“Home Accents Today’s 2022 Retail Stars list showcases some of the best independent home décor and home furnishings retailers in the country,” said Home Accents Today Editor-in-Chief Allison Zisko. “No sooner had the industry adjusted to trade show cancellations, lockdowns and mask mandates than it had to deal with extreme supply chain delays and soaring prices. Although this has not yet dampened consumers’ desire for home products, it has made the day-to-day challenges of running a retail business even harder. Our Retail Stars have demonstrated, with enthusiasm and commitment —plus a little grit and determination — that they are up to the task.”

Despite a store closure in 2019 due to flooding, followed by the pandemic, Ab Fab has earned multiple awards and grown during that time. 

For more information, contact: 
Allison Zisko, Editor-in-Chief
Home Accents Today
azisko@bridgetowermedia.com

Diane Silverstein, Owner
Absolutely Fabulous Unique Gifts & Décor
diane@abfabhb.com 

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

