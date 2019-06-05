Breaking News
ABT ASSOCIATES EARNS EDGE CERTIFICATION FOR GENDER EQUALITY

First U.S. Government Implementing Partner to Meet Global Business Standard

Rockville, Md., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Abt Associates has been awarded EDGE Certification, becoming the first U.S. government implementing partner to meet the prestigious global business standard for gender equality.

 

“Abt’s mission is to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide,” said Abt President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan.  “Attaining EDGE Certification signals our commitment to raising the standards of gender equality—not only through our work with marginalized and vulnerable populations, but at every level in our workplace.”

 

The Economic Dividends for Gender Equality—EDGE—Foundation certification is considered the leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality. The process included an intensive audit of Abt’s gender equity practices, policies and employee perceptions and benchmarking them against other organizations.  Abt is one of just 20 organizations in the U.S. to attain EDGE Certification.  The company is nearing completion of EDGE certification for Abt Australia and Abt Britain.

 

EDGE provides a three-tiered certification: EDGE Assess, EDGE Move and EDGE Lead. Abt has been certified at the first level, EDGE Assess, for its policies and initiatives that are building an inclusive culture of workplace gender equality.

 

“With this certification, Abt is joining a global community of organizations committed to creating an equitable work environment,” said Flanagan.  “Our goal is continuous improvement toward ensuring gender equality by applying the same data-driven rigor we bring to our work every day.”

