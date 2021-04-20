Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ABT HEARTENED BY VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL

ABT HEARTENED BY VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Statement by President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan

Rockville, Md., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are heartened by today’s verdict finding Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

This was an opportunity to forcefully defend the value of Black lives; to show—not just say—they matter, and here, justice was served.  However, the trauma to Black and Brown communities at the hands of police continues unabated.

Abt Associates stands with Black and Brown people—and every person who feels marginalized—to make our commitment to racial justice and equity a reality for all.  This verdict means we have to work harder, and we will.   As we strive to become an antiracist organization, we’ve put equity at the center of our work going forward, committed to more diverse hiring, created relevant personal and professional development programs, and focused our charitable giving and pro bono efforts on organizations serving minority communities.   

We can, and we must, change the system in which Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police.  The status quo cannot continue. 

 

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

http://www.abtassociates.com

CONTACT: Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.