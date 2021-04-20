ABT HEARTENED BY VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL

Statement by President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan

Rockville, Md., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are heartened by today’s verdict finding Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

This was an opportunity to forcefully defend the value of Black lives; to show—not just say—they matter, and here, justice was served. However, the trauma to Black and Brown communities at the hands of police continues unabated.

Abt Associates stands with Black and Brown people—and every person who feels marginalized—to make our commitment to racial justice and equity a reality for all. This verdict means we have to work harder, and we will. As we strive to become an antiracist organization, we’ve put equity at the center of our work going forward, committed to more diverse hiring, created relevant personal and professional development programs, and focused our charitable giving and pro bono efforts on organizations serving minority communities.

We can, and we must, change the system in which Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police. The status quo cannot continue.

