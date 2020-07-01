Breaking News
ABT PUBLISHES 2020 MISSION IMPACT REPORT

Data Covers Work Across Health, Environment, Economic Security, Governance, Social Equity & Inclusion, and Company Operations

Rockville, Md., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every day, Abt Associates is having a measurable impact on people’s lives around the world through its work to improve health, housing, education, governance/justice, economic growth, and the environment.

The just-published 2020 Mission Impact Report demonstrates the bold thinking Abt brings to solving complicated problems, with 20 short articles accompanied by infographics. 

“Abt’s work is always grounded in evidence,” said President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan, “and we use an intersectional approach that crosses geographies, methods, and disciplines in developing solutions for our clients that will get the desired results.”

That approach is illustrated by our response to the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19, which is covered in the report. Abt mobilized its epidemiologists along with experts in housing and child welfare, criminal justice, and gender-based violence to inform timely action, guide policy, and help meet complex needs.

In the U.S., Abt developed a data visualization tool, Stella Performance, to provide communities with localized data to make informed decisions to respond to homelessness. The technology examines length of time people experience homelessness, exits to permanent destinations, and returns to homelessness.

Half a world away, Abt has trained more than 400 Vietnamese developers, bankers, and investors in renewable energy project finance and modeling to scale-up investments in solar and wind technologies. To date, Abt’s assistance has facilitated $346 million in investments to achieve 287 megawatts in renewable energy.

The report also covers Abt’s operations, including sustainability, governance, and employee learning.

 “The Mission Impact Report speaks to how Abt lives its mission every day in the way we operate the company, from our waste reduction efforts to our diversity and social inclusion initiatives, to how we engage with our communities,” said Flanagan.  “Our staff is truly making a difference worldwide.”

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

