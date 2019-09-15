Abu Dhabi crown prince condemns Saudi oil attack: SPA

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince called Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Sunday to condemn an attack on Saudi oil facilities a day earlier that has threatened global oil supplies, Saudi state news agency SPA said.
