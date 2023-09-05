Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Abuse Guardians, a national alliance of lawyers who only represent survivors of sexual abuse, has recently appointed Reed Martens, Esquire as their attorney for Kansas. This prestigious position exemplifies Reed Martens’ experience, unwavering commitment, and extensive dedication to championing the rights of survivors.

At the core of Abuse Guardians lies an alliance of legal professionals who have united to provide specialized representation for survivors of sexual abuse. Through a meticulous and thorough selection process, the organization ensures that only the most devoted and compassionate attorneys become part of its network. The selection committee of Abuse Guardians diligently evaluates each candidate, examining the following:

Years of experience in representing survivors of abuse

Number of cases handled

Large settlements and verdicts reported

Awards won by that law firm

Publications by lawyers at that firm

Reviews written by clients of that firm across the web

Memberships at specific industry organizations

This comprehensive assessment guarantees that survivors in need receive legal representation and unwavering support, such as from Reed Martens, Sexual abuse lawyer, whom Abuse Guardians believes embodies the core values of their national alliance.

Brian Kent of Abuse Guardians said, “Reed is a phenomenal attorney and will serve many survivors of sexual abuse and assault in Kansas very well. We are proud to make him a member of Abuse Guardians.”

Compassionate Guidance to Justice For Abuse Survivors

Attorney Reed Martens is a respected and accomplished shareholder and trial attorney at Monsees & Mayer, P.C., a firm renowned for its commitment to client service and exemplary legal representation. Reed has built a reputation for providing supportive, compassionate, and unwavering advocacy for his clients, where he specializes in championing the rights of survivors and shedding light on their path to justice.

Sexual abuse permeates multiple spheres of society, leaving survivors needing dedicated legal advocates who can navigate the intricacies of various sectors. As an experienced Kansas sexual abuse lawyer, Reed extends his services to survivors of workplace sexual abuse, sexual harassment, abuse in sports, abuse at daycare institutions, abuse within religious organizations such as Seventh Day Adventists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Southern Baptists, as well as doctor assault cases and abuse in hospitals, psychiatric centers, colleges, boarding schools, universities, massage establishments, youth organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of America and Boy Scouts, and even cases involving celebrities, politicians, Uber and Lyft, hotels and motels.

Survivors of sexual abuse face numerous challenges on their journey toward justice and healing. By enlisting the services of a sexual abuse lawyer in Kansas through trusted and reputable organizations such as Abuse Guardians (https://abuseguardian.com/sexual-assault-lawyer/kansas/), survivors can access many benefits that can profoundly impact their lives. These dedicated attorneys offer free consultations, allowing survivors to share their stories in a safe and confidential environment. Through their extensive knowledge and experience, sexual abuse lawyers empower survivors to navigate the legal process, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights upheld.

Sexual assault leaves scars on survivors, often leading to a sense of powerlessness. However, in Kansas, survivors can turn to experienced sexual assault attorneys who strive to restore their clients’ sense of agency. Armed with an intimate understanding of the legal intricacies surrounding sexual assault, these attorneys, like Reed, work tirelessly to seek justice for survivors while providing them with the support they desperately need.

About Abuse Guardians

Abuse Guardians, a national alliance of lawyers that only represents survivors of sexual abuse, including physical, emotional, or psychological abuse, understands the impact these types of abuses can have on victims and their families and will use their skills and expertise to build a strong case for their clients.

More information For Sexual Assault Victims

To learn more about Abuse Guardians and why the national alliance of lawyers who only represent survivors of sexual abuse has chosen Reed Martens, Esquire as their attorney for Kansas, please visit their website at abuseguardian.com.

