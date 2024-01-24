South Korea leads in AC electric motors, set to dominate with a 7.4% annual growth until 2034. The surge in demand, notably in the oil and gas sector, underscores its pivotal role in the market.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global AC electric motor market is estimated to be around US$ 11.3 billion in 2024. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 10.6 billion. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 5.10% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 18.6 billion in 2034.

The oil and gas industry globally has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years, especially after the pandemic. This has pushed significant demand for cutting-edge technologies and solutions, with a particular focus on enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and safety. AC electric motors are perfect for addressing these industry needs, providing a crucial technological foundation to meet the evolving demands of the oil and gas sector.

The demand for AC electric motors in the oil and gas industry is also fueled by their critical role in enhancing operational performance, reliability, and sustainability. Oil and gas exploration companies rely on these motors to power various equipment essential for exploration activities. These electric motors also find their applications in identifying subsurface geological structures and potential hydrocarbon reservoirs.

As the world pushes toward eco-friendly energy solutions, AC electric motors play a crucial role in supporting the transition. Their demand in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, etc., is driven by a collective effort to embrace environmentally sustainable practices in the energy sector.

“Continuous innovation is very crucial for key players in the AC electric motor market, especially in the oil and gas industry. Major stakeholders must allocate resources to research and development activities to drive innovation in AC electric motor technologies. Besides this, these companies must expand the range of electric motors and related products to cater to broader applications within the oil and gas sector,” – says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Induction motors dominate the global AC electric motor market with a CAGR of 4.0% for the forecast period through 2034.

Electric motors with less than 1kV capacity lead the AC electric motor market with a CAGR of 3.8% for the forecast period through 2034.

The AC electric motor market in South Korea is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.40% through 2034.

The AC electric motor market in the UK is predicted to rise at a whopping 6.50% CAGR through 2034.

The AC electric motor market in China has the potential to increase at 6.00% CAGR through 2034.

The United States AC electric motor market is predicted to rise by 5.50% CAGR through 2034.

The AC electric motor market in Japan is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The global AC electric motors market is characterized by high concentration, with major players such as Siemens, General Electric, WEG, Emerson Electric, Nidec, Regal Beloit, Marathon Electric, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, dominating the landscape.

Companies within the market are making substantial investments in research and development. This commitment is directed towards introducing innovative technologies and continuous improvements in electric motors

To meet the varied demands of the oil and gas sector, major players are focusing on expanding the range of electric motors and related products. This strategy enables companies to address a broader spectrum of applications

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Ward Leonard, a manufacturer based in the United States specializing in electric motors and generators, unveiled the WL29BC200 AC induction motor. This motor, specifically crafted for applications involving mud pumps and draw works in the oil and gas industry, boasts a power of 2,000 HP, allowing it to fit seamlessly into a 1,500 HP motor package.

Leading Key Players:

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

WEG

Emerson Electric

Nidec

Regal Beloit

TECO Electric & Machinery

Marathon Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Franklin Electric Co.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Baldor Electric Company

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

Brook Crompton UK Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Leroy-Somer

AC Electric Motor Market Segmentation:

By Type:

AC motors

DC motors

By End-user:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Transportation

By Power Rating:

<1 kW Motors

1–2.2 kW Motors

2.2–375 kW Motors

>375 kW Motors

By Voltage:

Low Voltage Motors

Medium Voltage Motors

High Voltage Motors

By Rotor Type:

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By Output Power:

<1 HP

>1 HP

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

