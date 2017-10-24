AC Immune to Present at Two Investor Conferences and Provide Scientific Updates at CTAD Conference

Lausanne, Switzerland, – October 24, 2017 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU),

a Swiss-based, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present at two investor conferences in the fourth quarter 2017, the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, US,

and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK.

Furthermore, AC Immune will provide five updates on the advancement of its partnered product candidates at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston on

1-4 November 2017. The updates will cover the anti-Abeta antibody crenezumab and the

anti-Tau antibody RO7105705, both partnered with Genentech, and the Tau-PET imaging agent, partnered with Piramal Imaging.

Scientific updates at the CTAD conference – November 1-4, 2017

Location: Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA, US

Anti-Tau antibody

Targeting Tau with RO7105705: Phase 1 results and design of a Phase 2 study in prodromal-to-mild Alzheimer’s disease

Date : November 2, 2017 | 3:00-3:15pm ET (9:00-9:15pm CET)

Presenter: Oral presentation by Geoffrey A. Kerchner, MD, PhD – Genentech

Crenezumab

Characterization of the selective in vivo and in vitro properties of crenezumab: insights into crenezumab’s unique mechanism of action

Date: November 2, 2017; 2:15-2:30pm ET (8:15-8 :30pm CET)

Presenter: Oral presentation by William J. Meilandt, PhD – Genentech

Clinical trial design of CREAD studies: randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 3 studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of crenezumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer’s disease

Date: November 1 and 2, 2017 – Clinical trials methodology (Theme 1, LBP6)

Presenter: Poster presentation by Helen Lin, MD – Genentech

Crenezumab pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic analysis to describe the increase in total plasma amyloid beta following treatment in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Date: November 3 and 4, 2017 – Biomarkers including plasma (Theme 4, P74)

Presenter: Poster presentation by Kenta Yoshida, PhD – Genentech

Tau-PET imaging agent

Clinical evaluation of 18F-PI-2620, a next generation Tau-PET agent in subjects with Alzheimer’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy

Date : November 2, 2017 | 9:00-9:15am ET (3:00-3:15pm CET)

Presenter: Oral presentation by Andrew Stephens, MD, PhD – Piramal Imaging

Investor Presentations

Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference, Scottsdale, AZ – November 6-8, 2017

Date: November 7, 2017 | 10:55am MT (7:55pm CET)

Venue: The Phoenician Resort – Track 4 Ballroom G

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of AC Immune’s website and will be active for 90 days following the event.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, UK – November 15-16, 2017

Date: November 16, 2017 | 8:40am BT (7:40am CET)

Venue: Waldorf Hilton, London – Room 6 Aldwych

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of AC Immune’s website and will be active for 90 days following the event.

+++ Save the date – AC Immune KOL event on December 1, 2017 in New York, NY +++

About AC Immune

AC Immune is a clinical stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases with four product candidates in clinical trials. The Company designs, discovers and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products intended to prevent and modify diseases caused by misfolding proteins. AC Immune’s two proprietary technology platforms create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Company’s pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates. The most advanced of these is crenezumab, an anti-Abeta antibody in phase 3 clinical studies that is being conducted by the collaboration partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Other collaborations include Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Piramal Imaging and Essex Bio-Technology.

