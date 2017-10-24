AC Immune to Present at Two Investor Conferences and Provide Scientific Updates at CTAD Conference
Lausanne, Switzerland, – October 24, 2017 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU),
a Swiss-based, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present at two investor conferences in the fourth quarter 2017, the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, US,
and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK.
Furthermore, AC Immune will provide five updates on the advancement of its partnered product candidates at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston on
1-4 November 2017. The updates will cover the anti-Abeta antibody crenezumab and the
anti-Tau antibody RO7105705, both partnered with Genentech, and the Tau-PET imaging agent, partnered with Piramal Imaging.
Scientific updates at the CTAD conference – November 1-4, 2017
Location: Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA, US
Anti-Tau antibody
- Targeting Tau with RO7105705: Phase 1 results and design of a Phase 2 study in prodromal-to-mild Alzheimer’s disease
Date : November 2, 2017 | 3:00-3:15pm ET (9:00-9:15pm CET)
Presenter: Oral presentation by Geoffrey A. Kerchner, MD, PhD – Genentech
Crenezumab
- Characterization of the selective in vivo and in vitro properties of crenezumab: insights into crenezumab’s unique mechanism of action
Date: November 2, 2017; 2:15-2:30pm ET (8:15-8 :30pm CET)
Presenter: Oral presentation by William J. Meilandt, PhD – Genentech
- Clinical trial design of CREAD studies: randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 3 studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of crenezumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer’s disease
Date: November 1 and 2, 2017 – Clinical trials methodology (Theme 1, LBP6)
Presenter: Poster presentation by Helen Lin, MD – Genentech
- Crenezumab pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic analysis to describe the increase in total plasma amyloid beta following treatment in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease
Date: November 3 and 4, 2017 – Biomarkers including plasma (Theme 4, P74)
Presenter: Poster presentation by Kenta Yoshida, PhD – Genentech
Tau-PET imaging agent
- Clinical evaluation of 18F-PI-2620, a next generation Tau-PET agent in subjects with Alzheimer’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy
Date : November 2, 2017 | 9:00-9:15am ET (3:00-3:15pm CET)
Presenter: Oral presentation by Andrew Stephens, MD, PhD – Piramal Imaging
Investor Presentations
Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference, Scottsdale, AZ – November 6-8, 2017
Date: November 7, 2017 | 10:55am MT (7:55pm CET)
Venue: The Phoenician Resort – Track 4 Ballroom G
Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of AC Immune’s website and will be active for 90 days following the event.
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, UK – November 15-16, 2017
Date: November 16, 2017 | 8:40am BT (7:40am CET)
Venue: Waldorf Hilton, London – Room 6 Aldwych
Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of AC Immune’s website and will be active for 90 days following the event.
+++ Save the date – AC Immune KOL event on December 1, 2017 in New York, NY +++
About AC Immune
AC Immune is a clinical stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases with four product candidates in clinical trials. The Company designs, discovers and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products intended to prevent and modify diseases caused by misfolding proteins. AC Immune’s two proprietary technology platforms create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Company’s pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates. The most advanced of these is crenezumab, an anti-Abeta antibody in phase 3 clinical studies that is being conducted by the collaboration partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Other collaborations include Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Piramal Imaging and Essex Bio-Technology.
Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
For further information, please contact:
| In Europe
Eva Schier
AC Immune Corporate Communications
Phone: +41 21 345 91 34
E-mail: [email protected]
| In the US
Lisa Sher
AC Immune Investor Relations
Phone: +1 970 987 2654
E-mail: [email protected]
| Nick Miles /Toomas Kull
Cabinet Privé de Conseils s.a.
Phone: +41 22 552 46 46
E-mail: [email protected]
[email protected]
| Ted Agne
The Communications Strategy Group Inc.
Phone: +1 781 631 3117
E-mail: [email protected]
