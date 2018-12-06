Breaking News
Home / Top News / AC Solar Warehouse to support Eguana’s South Australia launch

AC Solar Warehouse to support Eguana’s South Australia launch

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

CALGARY, Alberta and ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce its Australian distribution partner AC Solar Warehouse has the Eguana Evolve available in South Australia and will distribute to qualified system providers under the Marshall Liberal Government’s Home Battery Scheme (“HBS”). The HBS plans to outfit 40,000 South Australian households with Virtual Power Plan (“VPP”) ready integrated battery systems by providing access to a $100 million in State Government subsidies to pay installations.

“Strategically we are on track to become the dominant supplier of energy storage in South Australia (“SA”),” stated Brent Harris, Chief Technology Officer for Eguana Technologies. “Our SA order book has crossed the $1.5 million mark in less than two weeks and as we establish our System Provider partner network in the market, we recognize they require capable distribution partners to support their growth. It’s great to see our partner AC Solar Warehouse stepping in to ensure this success.”

The South Australian government’s Home Battery Scheme is accelerating residential energy storage growth in the world’s highest penetration rooftop solar PV market. Coupled with the Government grant consumers that purchase registered systems will also have access to CECF’s 100 million for additional financing. Eguana’s Evolve residential energy storage system is ideally suited for the market with its VPP capable AC coupled format supporting backup operation with solar charging ensuring that both new and retrofit customers can get the maximum value out of their energy storage purchase.

“Eguana has made a remarkable commitment in establishing its manufacturing capacity in South Australia,” said Grant Behrendorff, Managing Director at AC Solar Warehouse. “We are excited to support their Australian expansion. We have long history of supporting our customer base across Australia and look forward to further enhancing our presence in the SA market with local stock and just in time delivery of the full range of solar and storage equipment for eligible System Providers.”

Eguana and AC Solar Warehouse will be hosting a product orientation and training event for local installers in Adelaide on December 13th. Please contact Mark Colwell if you are interested in attending. See below for details.

Evolve – Home Energy Storage Systems
Evolve is a fully-integrated residential energy storage system that includes the company’s proprietary power electronics system, LG Chem low-voltage battery modules, and a comprehensive user interface. The system is rated at 5KW AC output with a modular battery design based on a 6.5 kWh battery, which is scalable from 13 to 39kWh in storage capacity. The wall-mounted package is suitable for indoor and outdoor installations. The package is backed by a 10-year standard warranty.

The Evolve supports grid-connected solar self-consumption, time of use, and backup power with solar charging. It is registered under the Clean Energy Council’s Battery Assurance program and is available across Australia.

Interested parties may contact:

Eguana Technologies
Georgia Mayson
Customer Solutions Specialist, Australia
[email protected]
0473 522 532

AC Solar Warehouse
Mark Colwell
Sales Manager – SA
[email protected]
1300 55 44 67

About Eguana Technologies Inc.
Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

About AC Solar Warehouse
AC Solar Warehouse (www.acsolarwarehouse.com) is a 100% Australian owned and operated wholesaler of solar and energy storage products for residential and commercial applications. We are the largest specialist wholesaler of AC Solar equipment in Australia and have built our business through relationships based on honesty, transparency and integrity. We partner with our customers to develop and grow their solar business through optimum technology selection, smooth supply chain logistics and proven sales and marketing support.

Company Inquiries
Justin Holland
CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.
+1.416.728.7635
[email protected]

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.