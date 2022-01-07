acacia blue Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares, Rights and Redeemable Warrants Commencing January 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — bleuacacia ltd (Nasdaq: BLEUU) (the “Company” or “acacia blue”) announced that, commencing January 10, 2022, holders of the 27,600,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares, rights and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “BLEUU,” and the Class A ordinary shares, rights and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “BLEU,” “BLEUR” and “BLEUW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares, rights and redeemable warrants.

The Company is focused on partnering with dynamic leaders to accelerate the growth of globally-relevant consumer-facing brands. The acacia blue team is defined by its deep and diverse operating experience, and is led by co-CEOs and co-Chairmen Jide Zeitlin and Lew Frankfort. The Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer is Charlie McGuigan and its Executive Director is Tom Northover.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to identify and complete a business transaction in the consumer and retail sectors.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Credit Suisse and Citigroup acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Rice Financial Products acted as co-manager.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: 1-800-831-9146, email: prospectus@citi.com.

Contact:

Tom Northover

tom@acacia.blue