Chicago, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates the role of registered dietitian nutritionists as the food and nutrition experts during Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on March 13. This annual celebration takes place during National Nutrition Month®, when the Academy encourages consumers to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits all year long.

“RDNs play an important role in educating consumers on how to make healthful food choices as well as promoting the benefits of physical activity. If my clients or patients can use these skills at home or away from home, I know I’ve accomplished my goal,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Kimberly Snodgrass, a national Academy Spokesperson in Detroit, Mich.

The Academy created Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day to increase the awareness of RDNs as indispensable providers of food and nutrition services. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March.

RDNs complete a rigorous program of academic and professional requirements, which includes completing coursework and earning a degree from a dietetics program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.

Those seeking to become RDNs must complete an intensive practice internship. Starting in 2024, students are required to earn a graduate degree to be eligible to take the national registration examination offered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration. RDNs may choose to earn certificates in specialized fields such as sports or pediatrics or have advanced training for treating patients and clients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease and cancer.

“Registered dietitian nutritionists focus on prevention, as well as management, of chronic disease,” Snodgrass says. “Preventing chronic diseases helps people live their best lives, avoid the financial strain of managing a chronic disease and supports health equity for populations who experience higher levels of chronic disease.”

The theme for the 2024 National Nutrition Month® campaign is Beyond the Table, which encourages consumers to consider the farm-to-fork aspect of the food system. The Academy’s website hosts resources to spread the Academy’s campaign messages in March.

To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, visit the Academy’s Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

