Third Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.31, or $1.38 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Net Sales Decline (6.4)%; Comparable Sales Decline (8.0)%

The Company Opened Five New Stores During the Third Quarter and a Total of 14 in 2023

New $600 Million Share Repurchase Program Announced

KATY, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) (“Academy” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter date ended October 28, 2023.

“Our sales and net earnings for the third quarter came in below expectations, primarily driven by weakening consumer sentiment coupled with above normal temperatures that negatively impacted demand for Fall product. Over the past year we have seen customers change their shopping patterns and aggregate trips into the key shopping moments on the calendar and we expect to see this pattern continue this holiday season,” said Chief Executive Officer, Steve Lawrence. “During the fourth quarter, we are focused on providing excellent customer service, offering new and innovative gifts and driving traffic to our stores and website with aggressive marketing that features the outstanding values we are offering our customers to help them stretch their wallets as they celebrate this holiday season with their families. Beyond this holiday, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy and investing in our growth initiatives. We believe that we have a solid operating model, a strong value position and deep customer affinity that will allow us to continue to grow and expand our footprint.”

Third Quarter Operating Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Change October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 % Net sales $ 1,397.8 $ 1,493.9 (6.4 ) % Comparable sales (8.0 ) % (7.2 ) % Income before income tax $ 129.9 $ 169.9 (23.5 ) % Net Income $ 100.0 $ 131.7 (24.1 ) % Adjusted net income (1) $ 104.7 $ 136.2 (23.1 ) % Earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.62 (19.1 ) % Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $ 1.38 $ 1.67 (17.4 ) %

Year-to-Date Operating Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Change October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 % Net sales $ 4,364.5 $ 4,648.6 (6.1 ) % Comparable sales (7.6 ) % (6.9 ) % Income before income tax $ 451.9 $ 612.2 (26.2 ) % Net Income $ 351.0 $ 470.3 (25.4 ) % Adjusted net income (1) $ 371.2 $ 482.2 (23.0 ) % Earnings per common share, diluted $ 4.51 $ 5.54 (18.6 ) % Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $ 4.77 $ 5.68 (16.0 ) %

(1) Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted, are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

As of Change

Balance Sheet ($ in millions) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 %

Cash and cash equivalents $ 274.8 $ 318.2 (13.6 ) % Merchandise inventories, net $ 1,492.2 $ 1,495.5 (0.2 ) % Long-term debt, net $ 583.4 $ 682.8 (14.6 ) %

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Change Capital Allocation ($ in millions) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 % Share repurchases $ 201.5 $ 389.4 (48.3 ) % Dividends paid $ 20.5 $ 18.8 9.0 %

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, on November 29, 2023, Academy’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2023. The Board also approved a new, three-year, $600 million share repurchase program, bringing the total amount currently available under both share repurchase programs to approximately $700 million.

Carl Ford, Chief Financial Officer, said, “In this challenging macro-economic environment, Academy remains focused on expense control and inventory management in order to maintain healthy margins and optimize cash flow. This strategy enables us to maintain a strong balance sheet as well as self-fund our strategic initiatives. We are also focused on creating shareholder value, demonstrated by the $44 million of share buybacks and $7 million of dividends paid to shareholders during the quarter.”

New Store Openings

Academy opened five new stores during the third quarter and seven new stores in November, completing its annual openings for 2023. The Company opened a total of 14 stores in 2023.

2023 Outlook

Based on year-to-date results and current business trends, Academy is narrowing its guidance for fiscal 2023 as follows:

Previous Guidance Updated Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Low end High end Low end High end Net sales $ 6,175.0 $ 6,365.0 $ 6,110.0 $ 6,170.0 Comparable sales (7.5 ) % (4.5 ) % (7.5 ) % (6.5 ) % Gross margin rate 34.0 % 34.4 % 34.0 % 34.2 % Income before income taxes $ 675 $ 750 $ 670 $ 680 Net Income $ 520 $ 575 $ 520 $ 530 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 6.65 $ 7.35 $ 6.70 $ 6.85 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $ 6.95 $ 7.65 $ 7.05 $ 7.20 Diluted weighted average common shares 78.1 78.1 77.3 77.3 Capital expenditures $ 200 $ 250 $ 175 $ 225 Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 400 $ 450 $ 300 $ 350

(1) Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The earnings per common share guidance reflects a tax rate of approximately 22.0% and does not include any potential future share repurchases.

Conference Call Info

Academy will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The call will be webcast at investors.academy.com. The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:

U.S. callers 1-877-407-3982 International callers 1-201-493-6780 Passcode 13742438

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 275 stores across 18 states as of quarter end. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as it provides additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes, to consider underlying trends of its business, and in measuring its performance relative to others in the market, and believes presenting these measures also provides information to investors and others for understanding and evaluating trends in the Company’s operating results or measuring performance in the same manner as the Company’s management. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 (the “Annual Report”), which may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

See “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may incorporate words such as “believe,” “expect,” “forward,” “ahead,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “priorities,” “goals,” “future,” “short/long term,” “will,” “should,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s fiscal 2023 outlook, the Company’s strategic plans and financial objectives, growth of the Company’s business and operations, the Company’s payment of dividends and declaration of future dividends, including the timing and amount thereof, share repurchases by the Company, the Company’s expectations regarding its future performance, and future financial condition, and other such matters, and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry, including the possible effects of ongoing macroeconomic challenges, inflation and increases in interest rates, or changes to the financial health of our customers, many of which are beyond Academy’s control. These and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report and the Company’s Quarterly Report for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023, under the caption “Risk Factors,” as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact Media Contact Matt Hodges Elise Hasbrook VP, Investor Relations VP, Communications 281-646-5362 281-944-6041 matt.hodges@academy.com elise.hasbrook@academy.com

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 Percentage

of Sales(1) October 29, 2022 Percentage

of Sales(1) Net sales $ 1,397,777 100.0 % $ 1,493,925 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 915,136 65.5 % 971,454 65.0 % Gross margin 482,641 34.5 % 522,471 35.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 345,910 24.7 % 342,949 23.0 % Operating income 136,731 9.8 % 179,522 12.0 % Interest expense, net 10,930 0.8 % 12,163 0.8 % Other (income), net (4,146 ) (0.3 ) % (2,538 ) (0.2 ) % Income before income taxes 129,947 9.3 % 169,897 11.4 % Income tax expense 29,969 2.1 % 38,156 2.6 % Net income $ 99,978 7.2 % $ 131,741 8.8 % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.62 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 74,461 79,085 Diluted 76,057 81,379

(1) Column may not add due to rounding

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 Percentage

of Sales(1) October 29, 2022 Percentage

of Sales(1) Net sales $ 4,364,463 100.0 % $ 4,648,570 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 2,851,261 65.3 % 3,008,612 64.7 % Gross margin 1,513,202 34.7 % 1,639,958 35.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,039,312 23.8 % 998,209 21.5 % Operating income 473,890 10.9 % 641,749 13.8 % Interest expense, net 33,473 0.8 % 34,240 0.7 % Other (income), net (11,482 ) (0.3 ) % (4,676 ) (0.1 ) % Income before income taxes 451,899 10.4 % 612,185 13.2 % Income tax expense 100,876 2.3 % 141,837 3.1 % Net income $ 351,023 8.0 % $ 470,348 10.1 % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 4.63 $ 5.67 Diluted $ 4.51 $ 5.54 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 75,809 82,901 Diluted 77,893 84,910

(1) Column may not add due to rounding

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) October 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,827 $ 337,145 $ 318,167 Accounts receivable – less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,102, $2,004 and $1,449, respectively 17,706 16,503 15,998 Merchandise inventories, net 1,492,219 1,283,517 1,495,464 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110,823 47,747 44,241 Assets held for sale — 1,763 1,763 Total current assets 1,895,575 1,686,675 1,875,633 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 429,648 351,424 354,014 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,126,825 1,100,085 1,100,522 TRADE NAME 578,071 577,716 577,571 GOODWILL 861,920 861,920 861,920 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 29,231 17,619 12,804 Total assets $ 4,921,270 $ 4,595,439 $ 4,782,464 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 820,428 $ 686,472 $ 840,585 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 232,046 240,169 259,179 Current lease liabilities 117,141 109,075 88,447 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,000 3,000 3,000 Total current liabilities 1,172,615 1,038,716 1,191,211 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 583,364 584,456 682,803 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITIES 1,095,812 1,072,192 1,093,909 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, NET 264,565 259,043 242,843 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 11,827 12,726 12,779 Total liabilities 3,128,183 2,967,133 3,223,545 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY : Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; 74,143,759; 76,711,720 and 77,959,530 issued and outstanding as of October 28, 2023, January 28, 2023, and October 29, 2022, respectively. 741 767 779 Additional paid-in capital 239,447 216,209 203,734 Retained earnings 1,552,899 1,411,330 1,354,406 Stockholders’ equity 1,793,087 1,628,306 1,558,919 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,921,270 $ 4,595,439 $ 4,782,464

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 351,023 $ 470,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,394 78,852 Non-cash lease expense 4,945 635 Equity compensation 26,128 15,486 Amortization of deferred loan and other costs 2,019 2,328 Deferred income taxes 5,522 25,631 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (363 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,203 ) 3,720 Merchandise inventories, net (208,702 ) (323,656 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (59,234 ) 798 Other noncurrent assets (12,471 ) (8,987 ) Accounts payable 128,301 95,183 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,508 ) (39,196 ) Income taxes payable (7,910 ) (12,332 ) Other long-term liabilities (899 ) 359 Net cash provided by operating activities 301,042 309,169 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (151,963 ) (79,454 ) Purchases of intangible assets (354 ) (357 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 2,126 — Net cash used in investing activities (150,191 ) (79,811 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of Term Loan (2,250 ) (2,250 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 13,444 11,559 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program 2,887 2,797 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,635 ) (1,078 ) Repurchase of common stock for retirement (200,072 ) (389,436 ) Dividends paid (20,543 ) (18,781 ) Net cash used in financing activities (213,169 ) (397,189 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (62,318 ) (167,831 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 337,145 485,998 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 274,827 $ 318,167

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation, amortization, and impairment, and other adjustments included in the table below. We define “Adjusted EBIT” as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT in the following table (amounts in thousands):

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Net income $ 99,978 $ 131,741 $ 351,023 $ 470,348 Interest expense, net 10,930 12,163 33,473 34,240 Income tax expense 29,969 38,156 100,876 141,837 Depreciation and amortization 27,373 27,000 79,394 78,852 Equity compensation (a) 6,245 5,829 26,128 15,486 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 174,495 $ 214,889 $ 590,894 $ 740,763 Less: Depreciation and amortization (27,373 ) (27,000 ) (79,394 ) (78,852 ) Adjusted EBIT (b) $ 147,122 $ 187,889 $ 511,500 $ 661,911 (a) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures. (b) Effective January 28, 2023, we no longer exclude pre-opening expenses from our computations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022 have been revised to the current period computation methodology.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share

We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income (loss) plus other adjustments, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We define “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Basic” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share in the following table (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Net income $ 99,978 $ 131,741 $ 351,023 $ 470,348 Equity compensation (a) 6,245 5,829 26,128 15,486 Tax effects of these adjustments (b) (1,531 ) (1,325 ) (5,909 ) (3,590 ) Adjusted Net Income (c) $ 104,692 $ 136,245 $ 371,242 $ 482,244 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.67 $ 4.63 $ 5.67 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.62 $ 4.51 $ 5.54 Adjusted Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.72 $ 4.90 $ 5.82 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.67 $ 4.77 $ 5.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 74,461 79,085 75,809 82,901 Diluted 76,057 81,379 77,893 84,910 (a) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures. (b) For the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023, and October 29, 2022, this represents the estimated tax effect (by using the projected full year tax rates for the respective years) of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income. (c) Effective January 28, 2023, we no longer exclude pre-opening expenses from our computations of Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted Net Income for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022, has been revised to the current period computation methodology.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted, Guidance Reconciliation (amounts in millions, except per share data)

Low Range* High Range* Fiscal Year Ending

February 3, 2024 Fiscal Year Ending

February 3, 2024 Net Income $ 520 $ 530 Equity compensation (a) 33 33 Tax effects of these adjustments (a) (8 ) (8 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 545 $ 555 Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted $ 6.70 $ 6.85 Equity compensation (a) 0.43 0.43 Tax effects of these adjustments (a) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted $ 7.05 $ 7.20 *Amounts presented have been rounded. (a) Adjustments include non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation (as defined above), which may vary from period to period. The tax effect of these adjustments is determined by using the projected full year tax rate for the fiscal year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We define “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. We describe these adjustments reconciling net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the following table (amounts in thousands):

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,476 $ 50,763 $ 301,042 $ 309,169 Net cash used in investing activities (42,345 ) (31,677 ) (150,191 ) (79,811 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 15,131 $ 19,086 $ 150,851 $ 229,358

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Guidance Reconciliation (amounts in millions)