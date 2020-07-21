Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Breaking News
FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Additionally, a live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through August 19, 2020.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction treatment services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

CONTACT: Contact:                                                                                                                                         
Gretchen Hommrich
Director, Investor Relations
(615) 861-6000

