ACADIA HEALTHCARE PARTNERS WITH TOWER HEALTH TO OPEN TOWER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH IN READING, PENNSYLVANIA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

New Facility to Begin Accepting Patients in July 2020

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the opening of a new behavioral health facility, Tower Behavioral Health, through the Company’s previously announced joint venture with Tower Health. The facility, located at 201 Wellness Way in Reading, Pennsylvania, will begin accepting patients on July 14, 2020. 

Initially, Tower Behavioral Health will include a general psychiatric unit, offering acute inpatient care for adults age 18 and older. Following the opening of the facility, a mood disorders unit for adults will be added. Additional expansion plans include age-appropriate units for children and adolescents in 2021.

When fully operational, Tower Behavioral Health will include 144 inpatient beds and will offer the following services:

  • Inpatient psychiatric care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors
  • Partial hospitalization program (PHP)
  • Intensive outpatient program (IOP)
  • Dual diagnosis services
  • Outpatient counseling
  • Physician services and consultations

Tower Behavioral Health will serve individuals who have been experiencing mental health concerns such as anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), self‑harm, and suicidal ideation. The treatment center will also accept patients who have a primary mental health diagnosis and a co-occurring substance use disorder.

“Acadia is pleased to be partnering with a leading health system like Tower Health to provide these critically needed services in southeastern Pennsylvania. Working together, we will be able to integrate physical and mental healthcare to improve the overall health of patients,” said Acadia Healthcare CEO Debbie Osteen. “This new facility will play a vital role in the local community and have a significant positive impact on individuals and families throughout the area for many years to come.”

“Tower Health is committed to serving communities throughout this region, and we are proud to be partnering with Acadia Healthcare to increase access to this much-needed service while fulfilling our promise of advancing health and transforming lives,” said Tower Health President and CEO Clint Matthews.

“Patients and families who turn to us in times of need can expect to receive superior services provided by a team of experienced and compassionate professionals,” said Tower Behavioral Health CEO Stephanie Lee. “We are honored to serve Berks County and the surrounding communities, and we look forward to establishing ourselves as a valued and trusted resource for the families who live here.”

The new behavioral health facility will expand the number of inpatient beds available to the community, and it will enable providers to effectively engage with patients, families, and other members of each patient’s support team.

For additional information about Tower Behavioral Health, visit www.towerbehavioralhealth.com.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction treatment services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics. For more information about Acadia Healthcare, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com.

About Tower Health

Tower Health is a strong, regional, integrated healthcare provider/payer system that offers leading‑edge, compassionate healthcare and wellness services to a population of 2.5 million people. With more than 14,000 team members, Tower Health consists of Reading Hospital in West Reading; Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville; Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia; Jennersville Hospital in West Grove; Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville; Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown; and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, a partnership between Tower Health and Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The Tower system also includes Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing, Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences in West Reading, home healthcare services provided by Tower Health at Home, and a network of 22 urgent care facilities across the Tower Health service area. Tower Health offers a connected network of 2,200 physicians, specialists, and providers across more than 230 convenient locations. For more information, visit www.towerhealth.org. 

-END-

CONTACT: Gretchen Hommrich
ACADIA HEALTHCARE
(615) 861-6000
[email protected]

