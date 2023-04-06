The two-day event will outline guidance and best practices linked to cryptocurrencies, FinTech, sanctions, bribery, corruption, and more

WASHINGTON, DC, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To support regional efforts to prevent illicit finance throughout Asia, ACAMS will host a special two-day training and networking event for its 14th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – APAC. Beginning on April 24th, attendees of this in-person event will hear guidance from high-level experts on an array of topics in APAC’s rapidly evolving anti-financial crime (AFC) sector, including discussions on managing compliance risks posed by digital-payment systems, identifying signs of bribery and corruption with anti-money laundering (AML) controls, implementing industry best practices to fight ransomware and other cybercrimes, and navigating conflicting international laws and regulations in the global sanctions space.

In addition to networking with their peers, attendees will have the opportunity to pose compliance questions to representatives of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), Singapore Police Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Maybank, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MUFG Bank, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, United Overseas Bank, BNP Paribas, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), Wells Fargo Bank, and other stakeholder organizations in the AFC industry.

The conference will also feature a keynote address by Ian Wong, Deputy Director Intelligence & Administration Group in the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force, and a regulatory roundtable with Suzie White, Director of Mutual Evaluations for the APG, and Matthew M. David, Executive Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) of the Philippines.

“Anti-financial crime professionals throughout Asia are grappling with growing regulatory requirements and emerging illicit-finance threats that continue to reshape how AFC compliance is conducted,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “That’s why it’s critical to stay informed of new criminal typologies and build relationships throughout the AFC industry.”

“This is a conference that will not only equip attendees with the skillsets they need to excel at their jobs but also help to foster long-term collaboration in APAC on identifying and preventing financial crime,” he said. “Whether you’re looking for regulatory insights on mitigating the risks of virtual assets, seeking to leverage robotic process automation in customer due diligence controls, or strengthening your AFC program to follow and report money flows linked to human trafficking and other transnational crimes, the ACAMS APAC Conference offers practical advice that can shield institutions from costly penalties and reputational harm.”

Find out more about the ACAMS APAC Conference, including how to register, here. Members of the media in Singapore who wish to attend the conference in person, can register by sending an email request to lkaur@acams.org with their full name and the organization they represent.

###

