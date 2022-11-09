Rise in membership signals growing importance of anti-financial crime work around the world

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals globally, is getting bigger and more diverse. The association’s membership surpassed 100,000 for the first time since its launch in 2002 amid the addition of new two new members to its Advisory Board: Jennifer Fowler, Public Policy Director at Meta Financial Technologies, and Jean Chung, Managing Director and Asia Head over Conduct, Financial Crime and Compliance Advisory for Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Bank.

Prior to joining the board, Ms. Fowler served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Treasury Department and Vice President of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force. Ms. Chung, who currently serves as a policy advisor to the Financial Intelligence Unit of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, previously held senior-level compliance roles at SCB Korea and SCB Group in Singapore in addition to working as an external auditor for KPMG for more than a decade.

The membership milestone follows an expansion in recent years of the association’s efforts to fight financial crime. Best known for its global conferences and its Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certifications, ACAMS now offers a host of tools designed to train junior- and senior-level AFC professionals to better identify illicit activity through Know-Your-Customer policies and procedures, transaction monitoring, blockchain analyses, and other means.

The organization, which also supports institutions through the guidance of its Thought Leadership team, separately offers free social-impact training certificates to help participants identify and report suspected instances of forced labor, sex trafficking, and illegal wildlife trade.

“We’re delighted by the expansion of our membership and the new additions to our global Advisory Board. Diversity within the boardroom is key for businesses globally, and we see this as a priority for our Advisory Board both in terms of compliance, and ensuring a rich diversity in perspectives,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles.

“Our growth is a reflection of the work that we do and the growing recognition that ACAMS members are at the fore of this fight because they have platforms to support one another, whether through our conferences and training events, public-private partnerships, or the over 60 ACAMS chapters around the world.”

The 15-member ACAMS Advisory Board, which informs strategies to serve members in more than 180 jurisdictions, includes senior-level industry leaders with backgrounds in regulatory oversight, law enforcement, and the financial sector.

In addition to Ms. Fowler and Ms. Chung, the board’s current members are: Advisory Board Chair Markus E. Schulz, Global Head of Change Management for Financial Crimes Compliance at ING; Anthony L. Rodriguez, Chief Risk Officer, USEND; Dan Stipano, Partner at Davis Polk & Wardell LLP; David Clark, Senior Financial Crime SME and Change Manager at ING; Dennis M. Lormel, President and CEO of DML Associates; Howard Fields, Senior Vice President, Counsel, Anti-Money Laundering, Sanctions, and Export Compliance at MasterCard; Jim Candelmo, BSA/AML Officer at PNC; John E. Smith, Co-head of Morrison & Foerster’s National Security Practice; Philippe Vollot, Chief Financial Economic Crime Officer, Managing Board Member, Rabobank; Rick McDonell, former Executive Secretary of the Financial Action Task Force and Executive Director at ACAMS; Sharon Campbell, EGM Financial Crime Operations at National Australia Bank; Vasilios P. Chrisos, Principal in the Financial Crimes Unit at PwC; and William D. Langford, Executive Officer, Global Head of Financial Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG.

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS’ 60 Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives.

