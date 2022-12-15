Open Source, Community-Based Data Platform Will Empower Enterprises to Build and Operate Great Data Products

CAMPBELL, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acceldata , the market leader in data observability, today announced a new open source version of its data platform, which gives enterprise data teams the ability to innovate with up-to-date data observability solutions at a lower cost. Several large enterprises from Fintech, Telco and Data Providers contributed, verified and have adopted this platform already. The open source data platform delivers stable and community-validated versions of data observability libraries, and supports public, private and hybrid environments, in order to meet the changing requirements of today’s enterprise.

“The dream of an open source data platform has been a broken one, until now,” said Rohit Choudhary, founder and CEO of Acceldata. “The guardians of open source have a responsibility to be open, over protectionism, and we take that role seriously as we continue to participate in, support and advance the community. Earlier in our careers, we used open source data tools, and subsequently, our team successfully built the world’s most comprehensive data observability platform. Now we are open sourcing a data platform and six data observability tools and sharing them with the community to adopt and advance these innovations to their benefit.”

Enterprise data teams have traditionally had limited options to move to an open source community-based data platform. Acceldata’s new open source initiative includes a data platform and six projects, which are available under the Apache License Version 2.0 can be freely downloaded here . To ensure alignment with the latest code and new development, the data platform periodically synchronizes with open source branches. This allows the flexibility of adding new components as community and industry innovation continues to evolve.

The community benefits of the open source data platform include:

Deployment automation that allows for manageability, observability, and package management

Flexibility to adopt technologies that provide elasticity and on-demand services in any environment

Tenants can consume and upgrade services without impacting other tenants

A platform that ensures consistency, maintainability, and stability of components through change cycles

“With the unrelenting data deluge, enterprise data observability continues to be an emerging, high growth market,” noted Ashwin Rajeeva, co-founder and CTO of Acceldata. “Our founding team has contributed extensively to Apache projects over the years. We know that a reliable, low cost data platform that’s in step with the latest Apache open-source code will not only help to advance innovation in data observability but also benefit from the larger community collaboration with a shared mission.”

“Enterprises are increasingly realizing the importance of open-source for critical IT infrastructure, and data infrastructure is no exception,” said Jason Bloomberg, president of IT analyst firm Intellyx. “By open-sourcing a data platform and six data observability libraries, Acceldata is enabling organizations to move past legacy proprietary platforms to an open platform with manageability, observability, and package management capabilities across the data lifecycle.”

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world’s first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata’s solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), DBS, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.

