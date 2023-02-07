The clamshell container segment by product type is predicted to expand rapidly between 2023 and 2033 in the USA and Canada molded fiber pulp packaging industry

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The USA & Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3.0 billion in 2033 from US$ 1.9 billion in 2023. Sales of molded fiber pulp packaging are projected to surge by 5.2% CAGR in the assessment period from 2023 to 2033.

Molded fiber pulp packaging is manufactured by using recycled paper wastes or virgin pulp such as bamboo, bagasse, and wheat straw. Molded fiber pulp manufacturing process has no wastage, as all the residue is recycled and reused.

Recyclability of molded fiber has enabled surging adoption in the packaging industry, with manufacturers eager to embrace an alternative to the oil-based form of packaging due to government restrictions and consumer preference for sustainable products. Molded fiber pulp packaging provides security to products that are packaged. Various end-use industries are adopting molded pulp packaging as it is considered to be a superior alternative to polystyrene foam packaging.

Molded fiber pulp packaging also provides efficient durability for packaged products during transportation. Global consumer brands PUMA and Apple are hence developing elegant, distinctive retail packaging through molded pulp. Apple iPhone, for instance, is stored in a smooth white pulp insert that is again printed with a rigid box. Various brands are taking the initiative of using sustainable materials for launching their products.

Molded fiber products include four different types such as thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed, and processed pulp. Thick wall molded pulp is used for heavy and rough items such as automobiles and spare parts.

Transfer mold is used for trays and tableware, whereas thermoformed is a process where the material is transferred in a mold and no oven heating or drying process is required. Processed pulp includes a secondary process where recycled pulp is again manufactured in different product types.

The USA and Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market is poised to experience high demand from manufacturers of perishable fresh food products that are mainly sold at retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. These are projected to account for more than 50% of the molded fiber pulp demand. Eventually, molded fiber pulp packaging will experience a spike in sales due to its expanding use and growing popularity across the USA and Canada.

Key Takeaways from USA & Canada Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

By molded pulp type, the transfer molded and thermoformed fiber segments are set to reach US$ 921.8 millio n and US$ 454.0 millio n , respectively in 2023.

and , respectively in 2023. By product type, the clamshell container segment is predicted to account for 36.2% of market share by 2033.

of market share by 2033. By application, the edge protectors category is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4 % from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The USA is projected to generate the lion’s share of 79.6% of the USA and Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market share by 2023.

of the USA and Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market share by 2023. Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market is anticipated to hold a share of around 23.6% in 2033.

“The USA and Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market is projected to witness steady growth due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging that is cost effective, worthwhile, and resilient,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Improvements in Bio-based Coatings to Propel Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Demand

Research and development activities have improved the printing techniques for molded fiber pulp products. Use of bio-based coating is one of the latest trends in the field of paper-based packaging, as it maintains sustainability of products, enhances its moisture resistance properties, and improve print allowance.

The same development has started in the molded fiber pulp packaging industry for making protective packaging. Earlier, only molded pulp was used for manufacturing egg trays. Molded pulp has an unappealing appearance and a rough texture, but key players are coming up with advanced colored molded pulp packaging.

Advanced coating solutions would offer an aesthetic look to products and provide moisture-resistant properties. They are also capable of providing printability features that would attract various end-use industries.

Demand for Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solutions to Push Sales of Molded Fiber Pulp

Due to increasing demand from consumers, retailers, end users, and the government, the packaging industry is increasingly being compelled to consider sustainable solutions. Packaging that can perform four main key functions such as preserve and protect, communicate brand image, convey information, and at the same time offer convenience is required.

Environmentally friendly molded fiber pulp packaging meets the aforementioned needs and expectations in terms of both packaging excellence and ecological responsibility. Molded pulp is manufactured through recycled material such as straw, bagasse, and virgin pulp. It has zero wastage and all the residue is reused & recycled. Key players are adopting sustainable materials for manufacturing packaging solutions in the USA and Canada.

Companies such as Huhtamaki and Henry Molded Product Inc. are focusing on launching innovative products with molded pulp materials, including oven trays that resist high temperatures and the energy is naturally utilized through solar panels. Sonoco Products Company, on the other hand, announced expansion of its sustainable packaging solutions by developing and adding recyclable molded fiber packaging for refrigerated and frozen meals.

Recyclability of molded fiber has enabled adoption within the packaging industry, with manufacturers eager to embrace an alternative to oil-based packaging solutions due to stringent government norms and surging demand for sustainable products. Sustainable packaging would present leading companies with a golden opportunity to keep up with their competitors, and use molded fiber as a differentiator and source of added value in their marketplace.

USA & Canada Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the USA & Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market, analyzing historical demand from 2015 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market growth projections for the USA & Canada molded fiber pulp packaging based on the molded pulp (type thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber and processed pulp), product type(trays, drink carriers, boxes, end caps, plates, bowls, cups, clamshell containers), application (primary packaging, secondary packaging, edge protectors), end use (consumer durables, food & beverage, cosmetics, food services, healthcare, automotive, logistics and others (candles, flower packaging) across USA & Canada.

Competitive Landscape: USA and Canada Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

Key players operating in the USA and Canada molded fiber pulp packaging market include FiberCel Packaging LLC, Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products, Inc., EnviroPAK Corporation, Michelsen Packaging Company, Western Pulp Products Company, Footprint, Multipap Industries, ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, Hartmann Canada Inc., Keiding Inc., Atlantic Pulp, MFT-CKF Inc., OrCon Industries Corporation, Cascades Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc., IB Packaging, Earth Recycle International S. de R. L. de C. V., Interbrands Packaging, and YFY Jupiter.

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Outlook by Category

By Molded Pulp Type:

Thick Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

By Product Type:

Trays

Drink Carriers 2 Cups 4 Cups 6 Cups More than 8 cups

Boxes

End Caps

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell Containers

By Application:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Edge Protectors

By End Use:

Consumer Durables Mobile Phone Television Laptops Tube Lights and Bulbs Others (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators)

Food & Beverage Egg Packaging 4 eggs 6 eggs 12 eggs 24 eggs More than 30 eggs Wine Packaging 375 ml 750 ml 1.5 liters More than 3 liters Fruit Packaging Others

Cosmetics

Food Services

Healthcare

Automotive

Logistics

Others (Candles, Flower Packaging)

