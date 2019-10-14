Accelerator to Use Funds to Benefit Cohort Companies

Breaking News
Colorado Springs, Colo, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Catalyst Space Accelerator (CSA) is among the 60 winners of U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) $3 million Growth Accelerator Fund Competition for accelerators and incubators from across the United States that support STEM-focused startups and entrepreneurs.

The CSA received $50,000 as additional operating capital to provide more focused assistance to its cohort companies. Although the prize is not for direct investing in the small businesses, it will give CSA greater capability to provide support in helping those businesses grow.

“We are thrilled to win this award!  We have many great ideas for how we can enhance the Accelerator experience,” said KiMar Gartman, CSA Program Director. “We are thankful to SBA for this opportunity to make a greater impact!”

This year’s award recipients are required to focus at least 60 percent of their competition-related work to entrepreneurs representing the following groups: women; socially and economically disadvantaged individuals; entrepreneurs living in or whose businesses are located and operate in states with a lower number of SBIR/STTR awards, or in an Opportunity Zone, according to the SBA’s announcement.

“This year’s competition was fierce,” said Brittany Sickler of SBA.

But the CSA has a history of bringing distinct value to companies through its connections to government customers and the dedicated Sherpas for each company. Watch its application video to see more.

With a new topic every six months, the CSA constantly brings new companies through its program. From terrestrial weather to space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, the CSA bolsters startups and small business in a variety of technology areas relating to space.

To read more about the Catalyst Space Accelerator and its past and current cohorts, visit the website: https://www.catalystaccelerator.space

 

*

About Catalyst Space Accelerator

The AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Catalyst Space Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and venture capital intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth. Catalyst Space Accelerator is a collaborative program sponsored by Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3), to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams. 

For more information:

Catalyst Space Accelerator Program Director, Ms. KiMar Gartman, [email protected], 719-394-0606

CONTACT: Nancy Vongsengkeo
Catalyst Space Accelerator
8018185936
[email protected]
