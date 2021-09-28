Accelus Announces Event Schedule to Facilitate Peer-to-Peer Surgeon Education During the 36th Annual North American Spine Society Meeting in Boston

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accelus, a privately held medical technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as the standard of care in spine, today announced its events schedule for the upcoming 36th Annual North American Spine Society (“NASS”) Meeting held September 29 through October 2 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“Accelus is the company it is today because we continue to listen to and prioritize the needs of spine surgeons,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Accelus. “We look forward to meeting with current and potential customers in Boston and facilitating interactive product demonstrations, surgeon education, and peer-to-peer conversations during the NASS meeting next week.”

Accelus’s will feature several meet-the-Expert opportunities at its booth #1439 during the first two days of the meeting. All surgeon attendees are encouraged to stop by the Accelus booth to meet with these esteemed spine surgeons at the following times:

Meet-the-Expert Schedule

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

10-11 a.m. Lee A. Tan, MD

Neurosurgeon, University of California San Francisco 12-1 p.m. Jian Shen, MD, PhD

Orthopedic Surgeon, Shen-Spine, Latham, NY 3-4 p.m. Hanbing Zhou, MD

Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Associates, Hartford, CT

Thursday, September 30, 2021

10:30-11:30 a.m. Paul Houle, MD, FAANS

Neurosurgeon, Cape Cod Healthcare, Hyannis, MA 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ashish Sahai, MD, FAAOS

Orthopedic Surgeon, Spine & Orthopedic Center, South Florida

Accelus will be launching its new Robotic Navigation System with its LineSider® Spine System and Toro™-L Biplanar Expandable Interbody Fusion System during NASS 2021, as well as showcasing its flagship FlareHawk® family of spinal fusion cages, including FlareHawk9, FlareHawk7 and its newly launched titanium-bonded TiHawk™9 expandable lumbar interbody fusion devices.

Additional hands-on and interactive product demos will be happening in the Accelus booth #1439 and Accelus exhibitor suite #1029 throughout the NASS meeting. For more information on upcoming Accelus meetings and events, please visit www.accelusinc.com and follow Accelus on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About Accelus

Integrity Implants Inc. d/b/a Accelus is committed to accelerating minimally invasive spine surgery through its enabling technology with broad accessibility to previously underserved markets. Established in 2021 through the combination of Integrity Implants and Fusion Robotics, the company is focused on providing its proprietary Adaptive Geometry technology with pragmatic and economical navigation and robotic solutions with broad clinical use in spine surgery. Learn more at www.accelusinc.com.

