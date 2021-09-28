Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Accelus Announces Event Schedule to Facilitate Peer-to-Peer Surgeon Education During the 36th Annual North American Spine Society Meeting in Boston

Accelus Announces Event Schedule to Facilitate Peer-to-Peer Surgeon Education During the 36th Annual North American Spine Society Meeting in Boston

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accelus, a privately held medical technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as the standard of care in spine, today announced its events schedule for the upcoming 36th Annual North American Spine Society (“NASS”) Meeting held September 29 through October 2 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“Accelus is the company it is today because we continue to listen to and prioritize the needs of spine surgeons,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Accelus. “We look forward to meeting with current and potential customers in Boston and facilitating interactive product demonstrations, surgeon education, and peer-to-peer conversations during the NASS meeting next week.”

Accelus’s will feature several meet-the-Expert opportunities at its booth #1439 during the first two days of the meeting. All surgeon attendees are encouraged to stop by the Accelus booth to meet with these esteemed spine surgeons at the following times:

Meet-the-Expert Schedule

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

10-11 a.m. Lee A. Tan, MD
Neurosurgeon, University of California San Francisco
12-1 p.m. Jian Shen, MD, PhD
Orthopedic Surgeon, Shen-Spine, Latham, NY
3-4 p.m. Hanbing Zhou, MD
Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Associates, Hartford, CT

Thursday, September 30, 2021

10:30-11:30 a.m. Paul Houle, MD, FAANS
Neurosurgeon, Cape Cod Healthcare, Hyannis, MA
12:30-1:30 p.m. Ashish Sahai, MD, FAAOS
Orthopedic Surgeon, Spine & Orthopedic Center, South Florida

Accelus will be launching its new Robotic Navigation System with its LineSider® Spine System and Toro™-L Biplanar Expandable Interbody Fusion System during NASS 2021, as well as showcasing its flagship FlareHawk® family of spinal fusion cages, including FlareHawk9, FlareHawk7 and its newly launched titanium-bonded TiHawk9 expandable lumbar interbody fusion devices.

Additional hands-on and interactive product demos will be happening in the Accelus booth #1439 and Accelus exhibitor suite #1029 throughout the NASS meeting. For more information on upcoming Accelus meetings and events, please visit www.accelusinc.com and follow Accelus on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About Accelus
Integrity Implants Inc. d/b/a Accelus is committed to accelerating minimally invasive spine surgery through its enabling technology with broad accessibility to previously underserved markets. Established in 2021 through the combination of Integrity Implants and Fusion Robotics, the company is focused on providing its proprietary Adaptive Geometry technology with pragmatic and economical navigation and robotic solutions with broad clinical use in spine surgery. Learn more at www.accelusinc.com.

Media Contact: Brandy Craig
305-676-1679
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.