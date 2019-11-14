Access and Improvizations Announce Strategic Partnership at KronosWorks Conference

Breaking News
BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Improvizations (Improv), a Kronos Services Partner with expertise in workforce management consulting, today announced a strategic partnership with Access, the largest privately held records and information management company and a Kronos technology partner.

Announced at the KronosWorks conference, the partnership will allow Improv to offer its Kronos clients powerful information management solutions from Access extending the functionality of its core platforms. Additionally, the partnership will allow Access to continue expanding its momentum and service offerings to Kronos customers as a Kronos technology partner.

“One of the most crucial needs our clients have is secure, efficient document management,” says Bryan deSilva, CEO and Managing Director, Improvizations. “We’re impressed by Access’ breadth of capabilities and know this will immediately improve our clients’ ability to manage, govern, and centralize their HR documents.”

Access’ cloud-based employee document management solution, CartaHR, integrates with Workforce Dimensions and Workforce Central from Kronos. CartaHR acts as command central for all HR documents and automates workflow functions such as time and attendance exceptions and leave management requests. It then stores resulting documents in a secure and compliant employee document management solution.

The CartaHR integration with Kronos solutions will also improve Human Resource (HR) managers’ ability to securely store and quickly and easily access employee documents such as FSLA, I-9s, W-4s, as well as medical and employee records, across multiple locations depending on permissions.

“Improv is known for solving complex issues for Kronos clients, and document management is often near the top of that list,” says Steve Engdahl, Chief Product Officer at Access. “Through CartaHR, Improv can add value to an organization’s investment in Workforce Dimensions and Workforce Central from Kronos with integrated workflows and automated document management capabilities that ultimately save HR time and money.”

Improvizations (Booth #544) and Access (Booth #231), are both exhibiting at KronosWorks, an annual industry gathering that brings together 3,000 Kronos customers, partners, product experts, and industry thoughts leaders. The event was held at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, from Nov. 10-13, 2019.

Improvizations is a trusted Kronos Partner with nearly 30 years in the workforce management (WFM) arena. Known for its elite team of consultants and its collective ability to solve complex Kronos issues, Improv provides implementations, upgrades, assessments, and Dimensions migrations. They serve several key verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, education, and government where they’ve consistently increased their clients’ efficiency, saved costs, and reduced risk. Beyond Kronos, Improv offers its clients Dell Boomi integration services, Business Consulting, and Change Management services. For more information visit https://www.improvizations.com. 

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, CartaDC and CartaDC Essentials, and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.accesscorp.com.

For more media information, contact:

Jenna DeVries, Dir. Business Development, Improv
315-690-2154
[email protected]

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications/for Access
516-767-8390
[email protected]  

 

