Former CFO to Lead Information Management Services Provider; Additional Senior Management Positions Announced

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Access Corp., the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced the promotion of Tony Skarupa as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Skarupa served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Access for the past eight years.

Hoon Cho, Co-Chairman of Access’s Board of Directors and Managing Director of GI Partners, which invested in Access in 2017 in conjunction with Berkshire Partners, stated, “Tony is a skilled business leader with exceptional experience and acumen. His promotion to CEO puts us in a stronger position as we continue Access’ successful growth. He is intimately familiar with every aspect of the company and its operations and has a long track record of positive impact at Access. We are very fortunate to have Tony lead the company and are pleased to promote him from within the ranks of our talented management team.”

Mr. Skarupa commented, “Our business is very strong, and our future is bright as we continue to innovate and enhance the value proposition to our customers. We have well-defined strategic objectives and an experienced and committed leadership team to continue our growth and high level of customer service. I am humbled and excited to assume this role and look forward to working more closely with the Access, GI Partners, and Berkshire Partners teams to fulfill our vision for the company’s future and lead the next phase of growth and development of Access.”

EJ Whelan, Co-Chairman of Access and Managing Director of Berkshire Partners, which invested in Access in 2014, said, “Tony is a logical fit for CEO and is well prepared to lead the next chapter of Access’ growth. Tony has extensive leadership, strategic, operational, and financial skills that will further drive progress and growth in the organization, as we continue to expand our geographic and product footprints and build Access into the preferred provider of integrated information management services.”

Mr. Skarupa has nearly 40 years of financial experience, joining Access in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer after serving as CFO for The Brickman Group from 2007 to 2016. Prior to that he served in senior financial positions with CapitalSource and the Advisory Board Company. He began his career in the audit group of KPMG after graduating from Boston College.

As part of this transition, Access is promoting William Prate to Interim Chief Financial Officer after two years as Access’ SVP of Finance. Also, Matt Hillery is being promoted to President, Digital Solutions, to lead the continued development of software and managed service products. Additionally, Brad Powers is being named President, Records and Information Management, to continue leading the strong execution of our global operations teams. Finally, Anissa Catinazzo, Access’ Global Corporate Controller, is being promoted to Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Skarupa succeeds outgoing CEO Ken Davis, who joined the company in 2021. “Ken and Access leadership have put the company on a strong trajectory and Access is now viewed as a clear leader in its industry. Ken leaves to pursue a unique opportunity that fits perfectly with his passions and past experiences,” said Mr. Cho. Mr. Whelan continued, “We will miss Ken and are grateful for his many contributions to Access over the past three years.”

About Access

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp .com.