Breaking News
Home / Top News / Access Networks Ltd. appointed as prime distributor of Proxim Wireless for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

Access Networks Ltd. appointed as prime distributor of Proxim Wireless for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move to strengthen the market for their successful outdoor wireless connectivity products, Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTC Markets: PRXM), announce the appointment of Access Networks Ltd., as specialist distributors of Proxim Wireless products for the New Zealand and Pacific Islands region.

Kevin Lee, APAC VP of Sales for Proxim Wireless, says: “I am excited to have Access Networks as a Proxim Wireless partner in this important territory. They possess the necessary skills and expertise to plan, supply, and deploy our advanced networking technology, and have significant experience delivering proven and reliable Wireless solutions to the New Zealand and Pacific Island markets”.

Mark Dasent, Sales and Marketing Director for Access Networks, said: “I am delighted with the Proxim Wireless partnership. Proxim’s range of rugged and flexible product will help us meet the needs of our partners and customers by delivering a cost-effective and faster alternative to leased lines and wired distribution systems. The reliability, rapid deployment benefits, and even advanced mobility options on offer from Proxim enable an incredibly flexible range of carrier-class wireless solutions.

We feel that the combination of Proxim’s technology and our expertise presents an excellent platform to serve our customer needs.”

About Access Networks

Access Networks focus on providing a range of first-class networking, wireless IoT and access solutions to customers in the Hospitality, Utilities, Education and Telecommunications industry throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Access Networks focus on delivering complete network communication solutions that include hardware, software, and services to ensure the customer receives a manageable, reliable, and cost-effective solution. For further details, please visit https://www.access-networks.co.nz

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced WiFi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications systems.

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses their technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive.

With a focus on delivering last-mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor WiFi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance, and drive for innovation. For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com 

Contact:
Dael A. Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing
Proxim Wireless
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (408) 383 7615

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.