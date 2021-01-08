Breaking News
Access-Power & Co., Inc. has engaged with Broadridge Inc. to provide the Company with OBO and NOBO structure services

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce the Company has contacted Broadridge.com

Beneficial Holders are broken up into two categories, Objecting Beneficial Owners (OBOs) and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners (NOBOs). Per SEC Rules 14b-1 and 14b-2, a NOBO list shows the beneficial owners that do not object to the issuer knowing their name, mailing address and share amount. E-mail addresses and telephone numbers are not included on the list.

Broadridge now provides an electronic list of all NOBOs for a given record date via our online portals. The record date of the request must be at least two or more business days in the future from the date you submit your request, unless there is a current proxy campaign. It will take an additional five business days from the record.

We will work out these structural reports with our hired Consultant today.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY’S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.   If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.
Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen
Director
Tel:  616.312.5390
Email:  [email protected]
Corporate Website:  http://www.myaccess-power.com

“Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector.”

Product Website
http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

http://www.clonesbycars.com

https://www.hempster19.com 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. 
OTC Ticker:  ACCR

