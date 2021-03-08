Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to AFFIRM commitments made by our Chief Legal Counsel and PCAOB auditors

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified US Holding Company is pleased to affirm its commitments by our Chief Legal Counsel and PCAOB auditors. Patrick J Jensen, our sole Director stated, “The Company this morning has received and confirmed commitments by both our PCAOB auditor and our Chief Legal Counsel. We are so close to getting the job done!”

This Company is delighted to share this news today with its Shareholders and entrusted Market Making community.

Ben Borgers, our PCAOB auditor confirmed via email this morning, “We are awaiting the adjustments to be booked and updated financials but will continue working on this when received.” This is AWESOME news!

Patrick stated, “We also spoke with Steve Mills this morning, ACCR Chief Legal Counsel who is preparing our FORM 10 re-application with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This will be a 60 day process with the SEC, and involves back and forth commentary. Once the FORM 10 is done and declared effective, the Company expects to become fully registered and reporting within all the Spirit and Laws of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934. Just keep believing in me…”

We are almost there…with NO DILUTION just for you.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY’S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock. If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

“Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector.”

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

https://www.hempster19.com

http://www.clonesbycars.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR