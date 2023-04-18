Company selected in 2023 for Delivering Best-⁠in-⁠Class Information Management Services and Solutions

WOBURN, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, announced it has been recognized in 2023 for the second consecutive year in KMWorld’s list of 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management. The annual list acknowledges the most important companies that are pioneering a new era of knowledge and information management with innovative and cutting-edge solutions.

Access was recognized for its ability to help organizations become more efficient, secure and compliant in managing critical business information across its entire lifecycle with solutions including offsite storage and information governance, scanning and digital transformation, document management software, and secure destruction services.

“The increasing power of augmented and artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, semantic layering, knowledge graphs, cloud computing, chatbots, text analytics, and more has revolutionized many aspects of KM,” said Tom Hogan, group publisher, KMWorld. “Putting together the list of 100 companies that matter in KM causes us to look at companies with pioneering solutions. We applaud innovation, agility, and a focus on the customer. We are excited about the future.”

“We are honored to be recognized again as a leader in the information management space,” said Ken Davis, Access CEO. “This latest recognition is a testament to our commitment to exceed our client’s expectations with innovative solutions and services. Our focus remains on enabling our clients to reach higher productivity in a work-from-anywhere world with lower levels of compliance risk.”

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About KMWorld:

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

Contact:

Melissa Kolodziej/Access

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com