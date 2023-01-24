Company recognized by Inc. as a result of positive client feedback and revered as a B2B partner that enables productivity, growth and success

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced that it has been recognized by Inc. Business Media as one of its exclusive inaugural Power Partners. The company was selected in two categories – Productivity, and Business Partner – based on several criteria including top reviews by Access clients.

The Power Partners Awards honors 252 B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs. All of the companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership grow and succeed. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc. This allows the organizations to focus on their core missions.

With so many clients working from remote/hybrid work environments today, businesses are taking advantage of Access’ leading-edge technologies more than ever to continually progress their information management and digital programs in customized ways. The resulting increase in productivity benefits clients’ bottom lines, which they noted appreciation for in their feedback to Inc.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Business Media. “Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life.”

“Access is honored to be recognized as a global leader of information management for our innovation, commitment to exceeding client expectations, and brand reputation within and across the industries we serve,” said Ken Davis, Access CEO. “Information is our clients’ most valuable asset, and we aim to exceed their expectations every day. Our client-centric approach drives our innovative solution development, and this allows us to continually evolve and adapt to address our clients’ changing needs.”

Access’ commitment to innovation and meeting client needs is most recently demonstrated through its solution – Access Unify. The technology-powered service delivers a responsive, integrated, and comprehensive digital delivery solution that significantly increases productivity through automation, efficiency and performance. Users quickly become digital file experts, gaining improved ability to pull metrics reports, facilitate record requests, and orchestrate a complete digital service that provides digital documents digitally whenever and wherever needed.

Companies considered for the Inc. Power Partner awards were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. Magazine also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list of Inc. Power Partner winners, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

