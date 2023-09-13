WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce that its unique and innovative solution, Access Unify , has been named a trend-setting product for the third consecutive year by the industry experts at KMWorld Magazine.

The KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list of 2023 is composed of the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions that have pioneered new approaches to information and knowledge management this year. The award recognizes Access Unify’s ability to leverage the latest cloud and AI technologies to deliver seamless digital workflows while lowering overall operating costs. The solution empowers businesses by automating 24/7 digital document access for higher efficiency and productivity.

“There is no denying the impact of generative AI on products and services in the KM space today,” remarked Tom Hogan Jr., Publisher of KMWorld. “This is a huge story for 2023. At the same time, it’s not the whole story. From NLP and knowledge graphs to cloud computing and low-code development platforms, we have watched vendors pioneer really innovative approaches to solving core KM issues from a constellation of evolving technologies and strategies. This has proved to be a really exciting year for innovation. The products and services on this list embody the vision and execution that will continue to drive the market forward to new heights.”

Access’ place on the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products List of 2023 for the third year in a row reaffirms its position as a trailblazer within the information management industry.

“The need to get records to hybrid workers quickly and lower costs are central to our customers,” said Ken Davis, CEO at Access. “Access Unify’s AI-powered solution, combined with our team’s personalized service, are exceeding our customers’ expectations on both dimensions. We are delighted that our innovations continue to drive great benefits for our customers.”

To view the full KMWorld Trend-Setting Products of 2023, click here .

To learn more about Access Unify, visit: www.accessunify.com .

About KMWorld:

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

