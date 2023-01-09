Fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue of $90.9 million, a 9% increase compared to fiscal third quarter 2022 revenue of $83.5 million

SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2022.

“Accolade enters the new year having just concluded one of the strongest selling performances in our company’s history. Notably, the strength in our business is driven by the increasing diversity in our platform across solutions, customer types, distribution channels, and industry sectors. Accolade is leading the conversation with customers because of our proven track record of delivering measurable improvements in health and cost outcomes, and because our solutions are Engineered to Care,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chief Executive Officer.

“Innovations in digital health have created tremendous opportunities to advance the way healthcare is experienced in this country, but digital solutions alone are not enough to reinvent the healthcare journey. Accolade has spent more than 15 years engineering a better healthcare experience, one that predictively engages members to understand their care needs, proactively navigates them to quality care and informed decisions, and addresses barriers including Social Determinants of Health. There is a personal element of the care journey that we can’t fully replace with technology, but that we can make better through engineering. Our customers recognize the vision we share, and have responded by helping us create the foundation for years of growth and innovation.”

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Third Quarter ended November 30, 2022

Three Months Ended November 30, % 2022 2021 Change(2) (in millions, except percentages) GAAP Financial Data: Revenue $ 90.9 $ 83.5 9 % Net Income (loss) $ (39.9 ) $ 22.5 (277 ) % Non-GAAP Financial Data(1): Adjusted EBITDA $ (10.2 ) $ (11.9 ) 14 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 41.8 $ 39.2 6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 45.9 % 47.0 %

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.

Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Accolade again delivered against our financial promises on the strength of our diversified business and track record of delivering success for our customers. On the strength of our bookings performance throughout last year, we are pleased to introduce preliminary fiscal year 2024 guidance that reaffirms both our revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA targets. We are firmly on track and remain committed to delivering positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in fiscal year 2025.”

Financial Outlook

Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending February 28, 2023, we expect:

Revenue between $97 million and $101 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(1) million and $3 million

For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, we expect:

Revenue between $361 million and $365 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(36) million and $(40) million

For the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, we are introducing preliminary revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Revenue of approximately $410 million

Adjusted EBITDA between (5)% to (7)% of revenue

Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call today, January 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. to discuss its financial results.

To Listen via Telephone: Pre-registration is required by the conference call operator. Please pre-register by clicking here ( https://register.vevent.com/register/BIae7d2bb974dc4198bb9154f71b0b1945 ). Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.



To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com .



Replay: A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at http://ir.accolade.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “maintain,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Accolade’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, which should be read in conjunction with any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Accolade as of the date hereof, and it does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade’s Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com

Media Contact:

Public Relations, Media@accolade.com

Source: Accolade

Financial Tables

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

November 30, February 28, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,637 $ 365,853 Accounts receivable, net 20,483 21,116 Unbilled revenue 3,702 9,685 Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,075 3,015 Prepaid and other current assets 12,334 9,468 Total current assets 366,231 409,137 Property and equipment, net 13,561 11,797 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,936 33,126 Goodwill 278,191 577,896 Intangible assets, net 213,574 244,690 Deferred contract acquisition costs 9,981 7,205 Other assets 1,317 1,678 Total assets $ 913,791 $ 1,285,529 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,987 $ 7,837 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,026 11,000 Accrued compensation 35,467 39,189 Due to customers 9,244 16,263 Current portion of deferred revenue 43,500 30,875 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,392 6,589 Total current liabilities 116,616 111,753 Loans payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 281,914 280,666 Operating lease liabilities 28,849 32,486 Other noncurrent liabilities 203 4,562 Deferred revenue 256 268 Total liabilities 427,838 429,735 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 72,390,727 and 67,098,477 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 1,409,807 1,350,431 Accumulated deficit (923,861 ) (494,644 ) Total stockholders’ equity 485,953 855,794 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 913,791 $ 1,285,529

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended November 30, Nine months ended November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 90,946 $ 83,450 $ 264,117 $ 216,265 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 50,412 45,156 147,857 125,426 Operating expenses: Product and technology 24,254 22,846 77,265 61,297 Sales and marketing 25,023 24,616 75,573 63,134 General and administrative 20,037 21,464 61,295 69,636 Depreciation and amortization 11,602 11,250 34,749 30,967 Goodwill impairment — — 299,705 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (68,428 ) — (38,282 ) Total operating expenses 80,916 11,748 548,587 186,752 Income (loss) from operations (40,382 ) 26,546 (432,327 ) (95,913 ) Interest income (expense), net 386 (743 ) (484 ) (2,137 ) Other income (expense) 201 25 21 (19 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (39,795 ) 25,828 (432,790 ) (98,069 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (77 ) (3,325 ) 3,573 9,501 Net income (loss) $ (39,872 ) $ 22,503 $ (429,217 ) $ (88,568 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.56 ) $ 0.34 $ (6.07 ) $ (1.41 ) Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ 0.31 $ (6.07 ) $ (1.41 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 71,228,351 65,418,728 70,755,157 62,684,823 Diluted 71,228,351 71,490,045 70,755,157 62,684,823

The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 1,247 $ 949 $ 3,645 $ 2,331 Product and technology 5,930 5,303 19,045 13,491 Sales and marketing 4,513 3,608 12,772 9,035 General and administrative 6,216 8,517 19,347 20,970 Total stock‑based compensation $ 17,906 $ 18,377 $ 54,809 $ 45,827

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine months ended November 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (429,217 ) $ (88,568 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in Operating activities: Goodwill impairment 299,705 — Depreciation and amortization expense 34,749 30,967 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,592 1,938 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (38,282 ) Deferred income taxes (3,859 ) (9,658 ) Noncash interest expense 1,251 1,239 Stock-based compensation expense 54,809 45,827 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue 6,616 (5,743 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 244 (1,881 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (6,428 ) (3,304 ) Deferred revenue and due to customers 5,596 16,316 Accrued compensation (3,722 ) (4,494 ) Other liabilities 2,030 (1,047 ) Other assets (2,512 ) (3,376 ) Net cash used in operating activities (38,146 ) (60,066 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities — (99,998 ) Sale of marketable securities — 99,998 Capitalized software development costs (2,914 ) (619 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,901 ) (2,297 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (260,165 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,815 ) (263,081 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,646 7,042 Payments of equity issuance costs — (60 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (8,368 ) Payment for purchase of capped calls — (34,443 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,927 3,574 Proceeds from borrowings on debt — 287,500 Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition (1,828 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,745 255,245 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (40,216 ) (67,902 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 365,853 433,884 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 325,637 $ 365,982 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,539 $ 880 Fixed assets included in accounts payable $ 736 $ 123 Other receivable related to stock option exercises $ — $ 521 Income taxes paid $ 103 $ 103 Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions $ — $ 455,586 Replacement awards issued in connection with acquisitions $ — $ 6,729

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and severance costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, severance costs, and other expense (income). We consider severance costs to include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. Other expense (income) includes foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ 90,946 $ 83,450 $ 264,117 $ 216,265 Less: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (50,412 ) (45,156 ) (147,857 ) (125,426 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 40,534 38,294 116,260 90,839 Add: Stock‑based compensation, cost of revenue 1,247 949 3,645 2,331 Severance costs, cost of revenue — — 114 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 41,781 $ 39,243 $ 120,019 $ 93,170 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 44.6 % 45.9 % 44.0 % 42.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 45.9 % 47.0 % 45.4 % 43.1 %

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss):

For the three months ended For the nine months ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (39,872 ) $ 22,503 $ (429,217 ) $ (88,568 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense (income), net (386 ) 743 484 2,137 Income tax (benefit) expense 77 3,325 (3,573 ) (9,501 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,602 11,250 34,749 30,967 Stock‑based compensation 17,906 18,377 54,809 45,827 Acquisition and integration‑related costs(1) 439 311 439 13,208 Goodwill impairment — — 299,705 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (68,428 ) — (38,282 ) Severance costs(2) 213 — 3,288 — Other expense (income) (201 ) (25 ) (21 ) 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,222 ) $ (11,944 ) $ (39,337 ) $ (44,193 )

(1) For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2022, acquisition and integration-related costs represent expenses associated with litigation inherited through the PlushCare acquisition. Refer to Note 12 in our consolidated financial statements for further details. For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021, acquisition and integration-related costs represent banking, legal, accounting, and consulting fees related to acquisitions.

(2) Severance costs represent expenses associated with workforce realignment actions taken by management.