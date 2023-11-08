SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will be presenting at the Stephen Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00am CT. A webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available at ir.accolade.com and a replay will be available for 90 days.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

