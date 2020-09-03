Accruent and ResourceXpress Deepen Partnership to Improve Safety for Return to Work and School

Touchless User Experience Leverages EMS scheduling software, ResourceXpress Kiosk, Mobile, and Room and Desk Screens

Austin, TX, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, and ResourceXpress have announced that they are extending their partnership by combining offerings to provide touchless workspace and meeting room utilization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created great pressure to implement office and campus environments that allow for social distancing to reduce density in their current real estate footprint. According to a report by analyst firm Verdantix entitled, “COVID-19: Long Term Implications for Corporate Real Estate,” organizations are reducing the number of employees working in their buildings by 50-80%. In offices that use hot desking, where desks are allocated as needed rather than giving each worker their own desk, there are additional challenges to provide a safe working and learning environment.

Accruent’s EMS room and resource scheduling platform enables users to schedule meetings, manage conference rooms and event spaces, implement office hoteling and optimize classroom scheduling. EMS also allows companies and universities to track and report on the utilization of physical space across all their facilities, providing valuable insight for making data-driven decisions.

ResourceXpress is a software and hardware solution that integrates into the Accruent EMS platform to provide enterprise-scale meeting room screens and hot desking devices using RFID badge reading capabilities to manage authorized bookings and reduce meeting no-shows. The combined solution offers significant capabilities to organizations returning to work, including:

Touchless Devices : Hands-free use of meeting room and desk screens using RFID badge technology allowing users to book, check-in, check-out and extend the use of workspaces.

: Hands-free use of meeting room and desk screens using RFID badge technology allowing users to book, check-in, check-out and extend the use of workspaces. Social Distancing and Safety Restrictions : New “ringfencing” feature restricts contiguous workspace usage, automatically placing adjacent workspaces into “out-of-service” color-coded status when space is booked.

: New “ringfencing” feature restricts contiguous workspace usage, automatically placing adjacent workspaces into “out-of-service” color-coded status when space is booked. Meeting Attendance Recording: Capturing in-room data regarding meeting and lecture attendees can help improve space utilization procedures and assist in contact tracing, if needed.

“We have developed a very successful partnership with Accruent, having deployed this joint solution for many large enterprise customers,” said Andy Fisher, Business Development Manager, ResourceXpress. “By listening closely to our customers, we are introducing a range of features that reflect new ways of working to help ensure workplaces and classrooms are safer places.”

ResourceXpress delivers hardware and software to manage meeting room and desk workspaces in a centralized application delivered via SaaS, virtual server or as an on-premise solution. ResourceXpress allows users to centrally control and configure devices and connect to their preferred room and resource booking system.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment. The EMS room and resource scheduling platform is used by more than 1,800 leading organizations at locations around the globe.

“Our current landscape has created a challenge for how organizations manage their operations and expanded the role space plays in providing a safe landing for all constituents,” added Dan Hurley, Vice President EMS Sales, Accruent. “We’re in a uniquely fluid situation that requires a flexible, nimble solution. Our partnership with ResourceXpress helps give employees and students a soft landing for when they return and as they look ahead at the new normal.”

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About ResourceXpress

resourcexpress.com

ResourceXpress, the Aura and QUBI3 devices are provided by ResourceXpress Inc based in Northvale, New Jersey with parent company QED Advanced Systems based in the United Kingdom. Established for over 30 years, QED is a manufacturer/integrator of room and desk booking software and hardware solutions. They have a truly global presence, with ResourceXpress now being used in over 40 different countries.

