Accruent Partners With oneSOURCE to Enhance Connectiv CMMS Solution

The integrated platform will promote increased facility-wide productivity, compliance and risk mitigation through Accruent’s consolidated HTM, HFM and IT resources

Austin, TX, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, has announced that it will partner with oneSOURCE Document Management Services, an RLDatix company and one of the leading healthcare management solutions in the industry, to better empower Connectiv customers to stay compliant with regulatory guidelines and manufacturer requirements for medical equipment. This partnership, which is launching as part of Accruent’s Connectiv 8.2 release, will provide healthcare operations professionals with the industry’s most comprehensive source of validated healthcare manufacturer documents detailing the safe use, care and maintenance of their products.

To ensure compliance, this partnership gives users the ability to:

Open the Connectiv application to access information from oneSOURCE

See documents related to both the asset manufacturer and model

Select a link to the document and return to Connectiv once a document is closed

“In the wake of COVID-19, the healthcare industry is under unprecedented strain and in desperate need of solutions to help them strengthen their margins, improve their asset performance and maintain compliance with ever-changing regulations,” explains Al Gresh, VP of Healthcare Strategy, Accruent. “This integration reflects Accruent’s ongoing efforts to simplify processes and facilitate the necessary digital transformation that organizations must undergo in order to face both current and future challenges.”

OneSOURCE is the healthcare industry’s most comprehensive source of validated healthcare manufacturer documents detailing the safe use, care and maintenance of their products. Following the recent partnership with RLDatix, oneSOURCE is focused on expanding its global impact, partnering with industry-leading computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), and establishing a greater saturation among the surgical instrument, long-term care, facilities maintenance, biomed and dental fields.

“Creating solutions and unifying with companies that push facilities maintenance and ease of access forward continues to be our priority,” adds Heather Thomas, CMO and executive vice president of sales and marketing of oneSOURCE. “By incorporating the progressive Connectiv solution into our databases we can further oneSOURCE’s goal of furnishing healthcare professionals with the necessary tools to ensure optimal patient safety. Accruent’s incredible industry prowess allows us to seamlessly integrate thousands of manufacturers’ documents, ultimately simplifying processes.”

Connectiv is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based CMMS solution designed specifically for the healthcare industry managing all aspects of healthcare asset and facilities management, work order management, financials and expenses, preventive maintenance, risk and compliance reporting, equipment distribution and more. The innovative platform also incorporates data security functions, improves communication between departments and allows healthcare professionals to perform all work functions on the go.

With this integration, users of oneSOURCE and Connectiv will be able to leverage both platforms to transform the patient experience, gain real-time visibility into asset performance, optimize work productivity and simplify compliance.

To learn more about this integration and how it can be implemented within your organization, register for our upcoming integration webinar.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About oneSOURCE

oneSOURCE Document Management Services , an RLDatix company, is a leading healthcare management solution that enables facilities to stay in compliance 24/7 through its robust online platform equipped with the world’s most updated IFUs (instructions for use) and PM (preventative maintenance) Service Manuals. Since 2009 oneSOURCE has become a reliable resource for top healthcare organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and HCA and currently dominates the U.S. hospital market with more than 80% saturation. Approved and trusted by the Joint Commission, AAMI, CMS, and AAAHC, oneSOURCE’s accurate and up-to-date databases for the surgical and equipment, biomed, tissue and implants, long-term care, facilities maintenance, safety data sheets (SDS) and dental verticals improves patient safety and reduces healthcare-acquired infections. For additional information on oneSOURCE, visit onesourcedocs.com.

