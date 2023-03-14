Clinisys Clinisys – Enabling healthier communities.

Find out more at www.clinisys.com

Scottsdale, AZ, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accumen, a leader in lab operation and clinical services, today announced that they have entered a multi-year collaboration and partnership with Clinisys, one of the largest information systems providers for laboratories, to provide enhanced data analysis, expanded outreach services, and improved operational efficiencies to both Accumen and Clinisys’ laboratory customers and clinicians; thus, creating better outcomes for patients.

“Accumen is excited to work with Clinisys to increase productivity and reduce costs for labs across the U.S.,” said BG Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Accumen. “We look forward to partnering with Clinisys to provide a combination of expert lab operations, advanced analytical technology, and clinical transformation.”

Accumen’s team of lab subject matter experts guide health systems and independent labs through a number of strategic lab decisions. Supporting over 1,000 healthcare systems and more than 4,000 physicians and clinics, Accumen optimizes lab services for their customers, understanding the dynamic challenges and demands put upon clinical staff. Accumen enables labs to respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment, through a specific focus on strategic advisory lab services, lab stewardship, strategic sourcing and supply chain, and Lab Information Systems (LIS) support.

Initially, the partnership will focus on customers who can leverage Clinisys’ cloud-based Atlas Outreach solution. This solution provides Advanced EMR, Patient Service Center workflows, and Mutli-Lab Networking capability that helps laboratories to reduce write-offs, leakage, and test turnaround time, along with a variety of other functionality that reduces patient wait times and increases outreach programs test reimbursement rates.

“Clinisys is committed to providing innovative, comprehensive diagnostic informatics solutions that increase the efficiency of both routine tasks and the most complex operational workflows within the modern laboratory,” said Michael Simpson, Clinisys CEO. “We are very pleased to be partnering with Accumen to bring our customers an added layer of strategic advisement and guidance to further optimize their laboratory performance and provide exceptional outcomes and service delivery.”

Over the past several years, hospital laboratories have faced many challenges caused by the changes in the industry, the COVID 19 pandemic, and the reduced reimbursement rates. These changes are placing increased pressure on community and regional hospital laboratories to provide improved turnaround time and value-added services while reducing costs and insuring reimbursement. By combining the Clinisys’ Atlas outreach solution, which provides LIS agnostic technology, with Accumen’s strategic and operational support services, joint customers will have the technology, support, and roadmap to successfully grow a profitable laboratory outreach program and continue to provide key services that are relevant to their provider communities.

About Clinisys

Clinisys enables healthier and safer communities as a global provider of intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions and expertise that redefine the modern laboratory across healthcare, life sciences, public health and safety. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys’ platform and cloud-based solutions in over 3,000 laboratories across 34 countries.

Clinisys – Enabling healthier communities.

Find out more at www.clinisys.com

Clinisys Media Contact

Keith Busch

Director of Marketing

Clinisys

Mobile: 330-256-8702

Email: keith.busch@clinisys.com

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals, health systems, and independent labs by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com

Attachment

Clinisys

CONTACT: Maxanna Bennett, Director of Branding & Communication Accumen Inc 606.422.9829 mbennett@accumen.com