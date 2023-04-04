Scottsdale, AZ, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Board-certified hematology-oncologist, Patricia Ford, MD has been appointed to the Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM) Medical Advisory Board at Accumen. Dr. Ford will provide guidance to Accumen’s Clinical Transformation Services and solution teams as they implement Patient Blood Management programs in hospitals and health systems nationwide.

“Dr. Ford’s innovative and patient-centered approach to stem cell transplantation without the use of blood transfusions sets her apart as a distinguished and nationally recognized oncologist. We are excited that she is coming onboard and supporting our cPBM programs,” said Sherri Ozawa MSN, RN, Director of Clinical Operations and Delivery at Accumen.

Dr. Ford currently serves as Director for both the Peripheral Stem Cell Transplant Program and the Center for Bloodless Medicine and Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. She is also a Founding Member and Past President of the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM). Additionally, she has authored numerous publications about Patient Blood Management.

Dr. Ford received her doctorate from the University of Miami, completed her residency at the Graduate Hospital, and fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center. She was recognized in Philadelphia magazine’s annual Top Docs issues for 2018 and 2019, by America’s Top Doctors for 2017, and Best Doctors in America from 2005-2018.

“Patient Blood Management is near and dear to my heart, and I am ecstatic to support Accumen’s world-class cPBM program. I look forward to aligning with and adding to Accumen’s clinical expertise,” stated Dr. Ford.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen enables hospitals, health systems, and independent labs to respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com

CONTACT: Maxanna Bennett Accumen 606.422.9829 mbennett@accumen.com