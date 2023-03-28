Scottsdale, AZ, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pierre Tibi, MD, has been appointed to the Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM) Medical Advisory Board at Accumen, where he will provide guidance to its Clinical Transformation Services, MyBloodHealth® program, and support anemia management and overall patient safety initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tibi to Accumen, and we look forward to gleaning insights from his proven track record in Patient Blood Management, especially pertaining to cardiac surgery,” said Sherri Ozawa, MSN, RN, Director of Clinical Operations and Delivery at Accumen.

For more than 10 years, Dr. Tibi has been an internationally and nationally recognized leader in Patient Blood Management. He is currently Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Managing Partner at Phoenix Cardiac Surgery in Arizona. Previously, he served as President of the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) and he is now a member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Tibi was also lead author with several renowned cardiac surgery professionals on the groundbreaking “Society of Thoracic Surgeons/Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists/American Society of ExtraCorporeal Technology/SABM Update to the Clinical Practice Guidelines on Patient Blood Management,” published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

“When we educate patients and clinicians alike on anemia and other aspects of Patient Blood Management, we can improve clinical outcomes for our patients. That’s one of the many reasons I’m pleased to support the Accumen team as we implement and strengthen hospitals’ and health systems’ Patient Blood Management programs and quality measures,” stated Dr. Tibi.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen enables hospitals, health systems, and independent labs to respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com

CONTACT: Maxanna Bennett Accumen 606.422.9829 mbennett@accumen.com