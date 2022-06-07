Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Accumen Completes Halfpenny Technologies Integration into Accumen Technology Solutions

Accumen Completes Halfpenny Technologies Integration into Accumen Technology Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Accumen acquired the cloud-based technology platform in 2019 to expand its interoperability offerings for health systems, providers, and payors.

Scottsdale, AZ, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accumen announced today that it has completed its integration of Halfpenny Technologies Inc. (HTI) into Accumen Technology Solutions, a division of Accumen. HTI’s Clinical Data Exchanges, Orders Management Portal, and Clinical Data Services will be rebranded as AccumenConnect™ products.

“We are excited to have completed this multi-faceted integration so our interoperability customers can now fully benefit from Accumen’s customer support and implementation excellence, as well as the full suite of Accumen technology solutions,” said Jeff Coker, VP/General Manager, Accumen Technology Solutions. “Our HTI customers can expect a seamless transition because we are not changing the way they access our applications and there is no need to update agreements as our tax ID and address will remain the same.”

AccumenConnect™ customers and partners use Clinical Data Exchanges to transfer lab, imaging, medical record, and other clinical data in a variety of formats. The Orders Management Portal enables complex order management workflow rules for hospital laboratories and radiology departments so providers can navigate order entry and results reviews easily. Other offerings include test dictionary builds, hosting, and maintenance for lab and radiology departments.

In addition to AccumenConnect™ products, Accumen’s technology solutions include actionable analytics for clinical and operational performance improvements, and clinical and workflow decision support tools. An overview of the updated suite of Accumen’s technology offerings is available on the company’s website at www.accumen.com/technology-solutions

About Accumen Inc.
Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Louisville, KY, and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 US hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com

CONTACT: Lisa Osborne, CEO
Accumen Inc
206.992.5245
lisa@ranahealth.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.