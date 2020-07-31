Accumen Releases First FDA EUA COVID-19 Saliva Testing Kits

COVID-19 Saliva Testing Kits and Testing Implementation Support Available

Phoenix, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today the company announced a new partnership with medical equipment manufacturer, Spectrum Solutions, to provide COVID-19 saliva testing kits nationally.

“Accumen has been partnering with its clients to strengthen their laboratory supply chain for more than 10 years. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, we identified supply chain gaps and began coordinating resources to meet those evolving needs. As the crisis continued, we were able to provide critical testing supplies like nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs, media and personal protective equipment (PPE) for our clients, and we later made those resources available to other health systems and laboratories across the country to help increase testing efforts,” said Eric Jurinic, Accumen Vice President of Corporate Supply Chain.

Saliva testing for detecting COVID-19 first received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in April. This authorization mandated saliva collection solely using Spectrum’s SDNA-1000 saliva collection device based on a trial with Rutgers University. The Spectrum saliva collection kit has been engineered to produce more accurate and sensitive test results, reduce sample collection errors, including for at-home self-collection, reduce labor required for collection and reduce use of valuable PPE.

Additionally, the SDNA-1000 delivers 100% neutralization of the live virus mitigating risk and the threat of unnecessary exposure. It can also preserve and stabilize viral RNA transcripts for transport in extreme and varying temperatures for more than 14 days and for up to one-year post collection in ambient storage.

Accumen offers full kit or saliva collection device only orders, as well as implementation support services. Full details and order contact information are available here: https://accumen.com/resources/collateral/covid-saliva-collection-overview/ .

Accumen continues to provide access to critical PPE for frontline workers produced by U.S.-based manufacturers. The Company’s COVID-19 Supply Chain Catalog with complete product details can be accessed at https://accumen.com/covid-19-resource-center/#supplychaincovidcatalog. Products include the aforementioned COVID-19 saliva testing kits, 3D-printed COVID-19 testing swabs, face shields and disposable masks, gowns, and gloves.

For healthcare providers and institutions that need immediate access to other COVID-19-related resources, Accumen provides laboratory, imaging, blood management rapid response tools and other strategic pandemic resources through its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

About Spectrum Solutions and Spectrum DNA

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spectrum Solutions and its medical device and services division, Spectrum DNA, focus concentrated industry expertise on engineering innovative end-to-end solutions for both clinical diagnostic projects and commercial product plans. A single-source provider of on-site medical device manufacturing, custom packaging, kitting, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Our biosample collection devices, patented technologies, and dedicated services easily deliver measurable process optimization, unprecedented efficiency, and unmatched global scalability. For more information, please visit spectrumsolution.com/SDNA.

