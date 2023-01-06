“Increase in outdoor sports activities, rise in the adventure sports and motocross events, the awareness regarding safe riding practices are projected to drive the growth of the motocross gears market says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rockville, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global motocross gears market garnered a market value of US$7255.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$15233 Million by registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Significant increase in outdoor sports activities, including motocross riding in the recent past has influenced the growth trajectory of the global motocross gear market. Also, with the increasing adventure sports and motocross events, the awareness regarding safe riding practices will boost the demand in the global motocross gear market in coming years.

As motocross riding has grown in popularity has acquired immense popularity, so has the demand for diverse riding and protective gear has increased. As a result, demand for motocross boots, helmets, and other protective gear is rapidly increasing. The initiatives conducted by the government, non-government and private organizations to raise awareness about safe motocross racing are projected to improve motocross gears demand in the future.

North American America market accounted for the largest share globally and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing public interest in motocross riding, as well as advancements in manufacturing hubs, are helping the region’s growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global motocross gears market demand is likely to surge at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global motocross gears market.

Speciality store segment accounts for a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Riding Gear segment is anticipated to account for a CAGR of 7.5%

Competitive Landscape

The industry is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Key companies are diversifying their product offering to maintain their share and position in the global industry. Some of the key players operating in the global motocross gears market include Scott Sports Aero Stitch, Fox Racing, Answer Racing, AGVSports America LLC, FLY Racing Jackets, Joe Rocket Jackets, Ride Icon, Dainese, Shift MX.

With the competition getting fiercer, key players in the global motocross gear market are diversifying their products in order to target a broader range of potential consumers. For instance,

FLY Racing Jackets launched its new range of products – New Formula CC with Adaptive Impact System (AIS), LITE Performance Gear with BOA System, and others, in 2021.

Aero Stitch launched its new extensive range of products – AeroStitch Helmet & Suit Holder, AeroStitch FixnZip, and others, a couple of years back.

In October 2020 – Aero stich launch Aerostich Electric Warmbib, it’s an ultra-lightweight and compact way to have comfortable warmth on every cool weather ride. Covers your chest keeping your torso cozy warm, which keeps the rest of the body warm via circulating warmed blood to extremities.

Prominent Players in The Global Market

Scott Sports

Aero Stitch

Fox Racing

Answer Racing

AGVSports America LLC

FLY Racing Jackets

Joe Rocket Jackets

Ride Icon

Dainese

Shift MX

Key Segments Covered in the Motocross Gears Industry Report

By Product : Riding Jerseys Jackets Pants/Shorts Protective Gears Guards (Knee Brace, Neck Brace, Gloves, and Others) Armored Jackets Boots Helmets

By Sales Channel : Franchised Stores Specialty Stores Direct-to-Customer Channels Third-party Online Channels

By Demographics : Men Women Kids

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



The increasing need for various riding and protective motocross gear, such as jackets, jerseys, boots, and helmets, and others is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the motocross gear market. An increasing number of motocross training schools, racing championships, and equipment producers propels market growth.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the athletic tapes market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the motocross gears market analysis report Market by Product (Riding & Protective Gears) By Sales Channel (Franchised Stores, Specialty Stores, Direct-to-Customer Channels & Third-party Online Channels) By Demographics (Men, Women & Kids) by Region – Global Forecast 2023-2033

