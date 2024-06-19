The rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York City, allegedly by an Ecuadorian illegal immigrant, has put one of the most controversial areas of the southern U.S. border back in the spotlight.
Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old illegal migrant from Ecuador, was arrested in connection with the rape of the young girl Thursday, with NYPD sources confirming to Fox News that Inga-Landi crossed the border illegally near Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2021.
The small Texas city has been
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Accused migrant rapist passed through border hot spot at the center of Texas, Biden feud - June 19, 2024
- Bill and Hillary Clinton tap into their money men for Biden’s battle against Trump - June 19, 2024
- As GOP calls Biden’s oil reserve depletions election-year politics, figures show he’s sold off the most - June 19, 2024