Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein ‘lunged’ at her in SoHo apartment

Mimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he “lunged” at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.
