Accomplished global leader brings 20 years of immunology sales and marketing expertise.

ACEYLRIN currently has a robust portfolio including late-stage clinical trials underway supporting multiple potential commercial launches in coming years.

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the appointment of Ken Lock as Chief Commercial Officer, effectively immediately. Mr. Lock will report to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD and will serve on the Company’s Senior Leadership Team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ken to ACELYRIN,” said Dr. Lin. “He has decades of proven experience leading end-to-end commercial activities across the entire product lifecycle and has built high performing sales and marketing teams across numerous immunology brands. His deep domain knowledge and highly respected expertise will be vital as we continue to advance izokibep through registrational clinical trials across several indications and prepare for multiple, consecutive potential commercial launches within the next few years. Importantly, Ken is aligned with our mission to develop clinically meaningful, differentiated medicines to address the significant unmet need that remains for patients. We look forward to adding his extensive expertise across a multitude of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases to ACELYRIN.”

Mr. Lock brings to ACELYRIN leading experience in the Dermatology and Rheumatology therapeutic areas, having most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Arcutis Biotherapeutics. There, he built and led a team of more than 130 people and was responsible for the commercial planning, organization and capability build, brand development, market access strategy and launch of Zoryve®, a treatment for plaque psoriasis. Prior to that, Mr. Lock held sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S. and globally at Gilead Sciences, Amgen and Wyeth (now Pfizer).

“It’s an honor to join the talented and accomplished ACELYRIN leadership team at this important juncture in the company’s growth trajectory. It’s clear ACELYRIN has the vision, strategy, and growing base of talent to build a leading, sustainable biopharmaceutical company serving multiple, large global markets with clinically differentiated new medicines,” said Mr. Lock. “ACELYRIN is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver the innovation patients deserve and potentially change the standard of care across a range of immunologic conditions.”

Mr. Lock holds a dual BS and BA in Biochemistry/Cell Biology and Psychology from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA from Cornell University.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of promising product candidates.

About Izokibep

Izokibep is a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency through tight binding affinity, the potential for robust tissue penetration due to its small molecular size, about one-tenth the size of a monoclonal antibody, and an albumin binding domain that results in improved pharmacokinetic (PK) properties. Clinical trial data support the hypothesis that these unique characteristics of izokibep may provide clinically meaningful and differentiated benefits for patients, including resolution of key manifestations of disease. Izokibep is being evaluated in multiple late-stage trials in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and uveitis, with plans to initiate an additional Phase 3 program in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA).

