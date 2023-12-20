Former Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at AstraZeneca PLC brings more than 30 years of strategic expertise in human resources, business operations, and corporate affairs alongside public board experience

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACELYRIN, INC . (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the appointment of Lynn Tetrault to its board of directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Lynn to our board of directors as we close our first year as a publicly traded company. Lynn is a highly accomplished biopharma executive and her extensive expertise spanning global human capital strategy, talent management, business operations, and corporate affairs adds a valuable dimension to support our evolving company,” said Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of ACELYRIN.

“I am honored to join ACELYRIN’s board of directors at this exciting time of being a relatively new public company. I am eager to leverage my background in human capital and building and scaling business operations as we shape the future of our company’s success together,” said Ms. Tetrault.

Ms. Tetrault spent more than 20 years with AstraZeneca PLC, seven of which serving on the global executive team as Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs. In this role, she was responsible for human resources strategy, talent management, leadership development, executive compensation, and corporate affairs. Prior to that, she served in senior roles including in human resources, investor relations, and legal affairs. Ms. Tetrault is the Founder of Anahata Leadership, an advisory firm focused on supporting the leadership and development of executive women. Prior to AstraZeneca, she practiced healthcare and corporate law at Choate, Hall & Stewart in Boston, MA.

She is currently Chair of the Board of NeoGenomics, Inc., where she has been a member of the board since 2015. She is also a member of the board of directors of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as a member of the Advisory Board of the Connors Center for Women’s Health and Gender Biology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA

Ms. Tetrault holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School and received her B.A. from Princeton University.

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at www.acelyrin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the overall advancement of ACELYRIN’s programs and ability to accelerate the development and delivery of transformative medicines. These forward-looking statements are based on ACELYRIN’s current plans, objectives and projections, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause ACELYRIN’s actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to ACELYRIN’s product candidates and other risks and uncertainties affecting ACELYRIN including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in ACELYRIN’s current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ACELYRIN undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.