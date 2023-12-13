NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Acelyrin, Inc. (“Acelyrin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRN) securities between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join the Action.

The Complaint alleges that on May 4, 2023, Acelyrin’s common stock began publicly trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) under the trading symbol “SLRN.” The Complaint further alleges that on September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for the treatment of moderate-to-severe HS. Specifically, izokibep failed to show statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients as compared to placebo. On this news, Acelyrin’s stock price fell $17.19 per share, or 61.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023.

