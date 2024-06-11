Acentra Health Named ‘Corporate Growth Company of the Year’ by ACG National Capital Acentra Health’s CEO, Todd Stottlemyer, and Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, David Adams, accept the award for ACG National Capital’s ‘Corporate Growth Company over $250 million’ on June 6, 2024, in McLean, VA.

MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acentra Health, a technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, is the winner of the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) National Capital chapter’s Corporate Growth Award for companies over $250 million in annual revenue. ACG’s growth awards honor the Washington D.C., region’s fastest growing companies and business leaders whose deals created significant corporate value in 2023 through mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, organic growth, and capital financing.

ACG National Capital recognized Acentra Health’s sustained 2023 growth through a year of immense change that included two acquisitions over 12 months, a major integration of systems, people, and processes, and a company rebrand. Amid the company’s transformation, Acentra Health continued to earn new business, expanded its state and federal government client footprint, and closed 2023 with an increase in year-over-year revenue and profit.

“We are immensely proud to be lauded by the ACG National Capital chapter with this prestigious award recognizing the company’s contributions to the region’s growth,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “2023 was a year of considerable transformation and growth for Acentra Health as we laid the foundation of our vision to be the vital partner for health solutions in the public sector. This award — delivered on our company’s birthday — represents the passion of every team member in living our values to deliver technology solutions and clinical services that improve health outcomes for millions of Americans.”

“This year’s corporate growth award winners truly distinguished themselves among growth companies in the National Capital region,” said Kayla Kania, ACG Awards Chair. “Acentra Health’s transformative journey in 2023 highlights their exceptional ability to navigate and thrive through change. Their sustained growth and commitment to innovation exemplify the values that the ACG National Capital chapter seeks to recognize.”

Acentra Health was formed by the merger of CNSI and Kepro in December 2022, and announced its rebranded name, purpose, mission, vision, and values on June 6, 2023. As part of its mission to innovate health solutions that deliver maximum value and impact, the company also made investments to support employee engagement, recruitment, and retention. As noted in the award nomination, this included launching a new recognition and rewards program, an enhanced benefits package with more paid leave options to support work-life balance, and new opportunities for learning and career development. The company also actively encourages its workforce to serve the community, which resulted in over $188,000 in donations and 1,600 employee volunteer hours provided in 2023.

Established in 1988, ACG National Capital is the Washington D.C. region’s local chapter of ACG, which serves 14,500 members globally. ACG National Capital serves nearly 400 members, including senior level executives, private equity investors, intermediaries, corporate development professionals, lenders and service providers – all working together to grow the middle market and get deals done.

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

