Acetaldehyde Market size worth $ 2,275.42 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.93% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Global Acetaldehyde Market has witnessed strong growth owing to the increasing demand for acetaldehyde from end-users, huge demand for pyridines in developing regions, rising R&D spending, and changing consumer consumption patterns.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Acetaldehyde Market ” By Process (Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, and Others), By Derivative (Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol, Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Synthetic Rubber), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Acetaldehyde Market size was valued at USD 1,520.24 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,275.42 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Acetaldehyde Market Overview

The Global Acetaldehyde Market is principally driven by increasing demand for acetaldehyde as an intermediate in the production of commodity chemical compounds due to their use in the significant end-use industries including food & beverage, rubber industry, paper & pulp, and others. Additionally, the rising demand for polymer resins and basic dyes that are producing using this chemical is anticipated to boost the growth of the acetaldehyde industry in the coming years. Moreover, the product is used for the crystallization of gelatin, which, in turn, is required to drive the demand for the product from the photography, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Furthermore, the huge demand for pyridines in developing regions, rising R&D spending, and changing consumer consumption patterns are other major factors driving the Acetaldehyde Market growth.

However, the growth of the Acetaldehyde Market is restrained by the use of methanol in the production of acetic acid. Additionally, propylene is being used as a replacement for ethanol in the manufacturing of butyraldehyde. Also, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, it is determined to be carcinogenic to humans. Thus, these factors are negatively affecting market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, variety in the end-user industry is expected to create new lucrative opportunities for the Acetaldehyde Market during the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Eastman, Jubilant Life Sciences, Celanese, LCY Chemical, Merck Kgaa, Sumitomo Chemical, Showa Denko, Ashok Alco – Chem, Lonza, Sekab.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Acetaldehyde Market On the basis of Process, Derivative, Application, and Geography.

Acetaldehyde Market, By Process Oxidation of Ethylene (Hoechst-Wacker Process) Oxidation of Ethanol Dehydrogenation of Ethanol Others



Acetaldehyde Market, By Derivative Acetic Acid Ethyl Acetate Pyridine & Pyridine Bases Pentaerythritol Others



Acetaldehyde Market, By Application Chemicals Plastics & Synthetic Rubber Food & Beverage Paints & Coatings Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Others



Acetaldehyde Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



