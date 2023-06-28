Atlanta, GA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flock Safety, the first public safety operating system for cities, is pleased to announce it has been named one of Georgia’s top 40 fastest-growing companies by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG). In an Awards Ceremony held on June 27th, Flock Safety was named #1 highest-growth company in the state.

This prestigious recognition highlights Flock Safety’s exceptional growth, innovation, and contribution to the business landscape in Georgia.

Founded with a mission to create safer communities through innovative technology, Flock Safety has experienced rapid growth by delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower cities, law enforcement agencies, neighborhoods, businesses, and schools.

Flock Safety currently serves 3,000 communities across the U.S. with its license plate recognition (LPR), audio crime detection devices, and proprietary crime-solving platform. The company’s devices and software provide the evidence for police to solve 7% of reported crime in the U.S.

“Though we serve communities across the U.S., Flock Safety has always been proud of building our company in Atlanta, a diverse, business-friendly city with a strong talent pool,” said Paige Todd, Chief of Staff to the CEO at Flock Safety. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our customers and partners. We remain committed to driving innovation, providing exceptional value, and making a positive impact on public safety.”

ACG determined the Georgia Fast 40 list by assessing three years of revenue and employment growth for each company submitted, followed by interviews conducted by a selection committee. Companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia. This year’s honored companies represent almost 10,000 new jobs and over 2.6 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years, according to Brooks Morris of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and principal with Cresa.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

About ACG Atlanta

ACG’s Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area’s executives and professionals with a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth.

CONTACT: Holly Beilin Flock Safety 404-476-6599 holly@flocksafety.com